Tame the world’s leading killer: high blood pressure





High blood pressure World-leading killer -And kill more people, including more youth than Covid-19 (and more than all other infectious diseases combined in a normal year).High blood pressure can be prevented primarily by Reduce dietary sodium , And are effectively treated with safe, low-cost medications.

But globally, we are terribly committed to blood pressure control. Less than 1 in 7 Hypertension, terrible 14%, controlled it. This is frankly pathetic, killing millions of people each year. This is the most important medical intervention for adults to save lives and is done correctly in less than once every seven times (in the United States, the $ 4 trillion healthcare system does it right in less than half the time. Despite being an intervention that can save more lives than any other medical intervention in the United States!)

Sophisticated research by Oxford University scientists proves that for every 20 points of systolic blood pressure increase (the higher the “top” number), the higher the mortality rate from cardiovascular disease. Doubles .. In addition, this begins with a blood pressure of 115/75-much lower than the normal levels we treat or aim for treatment.

But showing that lower is better did not prove it Decline The more it is, the better.That’s incredibly important Systolic blood pressure intervention test (SPRINT) Research started in 2010 will begin. It’s one of the proofs (like Oxford). Dr. Sarah Lewington Lowering blood pressure correlates with lowering the risk of death, but demonstrating that lowering blood pressure saves more lives is a whole different thing.

Lowering blood pressure reduces the risk of death, but how much should it be? Here’s the big news about the results of the just-released SPRINT survey. They prove that lower IS is better and that setting blood pressure goals lower than standard treatment goals prevented even more deaths. SPRINT studies also show that intensive blood pressure treatment to achieve lower blood pressure goals is safe, despite more side effects (much lower risk than heart attack or stroke). Was-even for the elderly. More intensive treatment prevented more heart attacks, strokes, and deaths. Based on the SPRINT study, many guidelines now recommend that certain high-risk patients with hypertension have a systolic blood pressure of less than 130 instead of the standard goal of 140 (SPRINT has a lower goal of 120/80). Aimed for). But the bigger meaning is that we need to do better to keep people below 140/90. For years, doctors were afraid to lower a patient’s blood pressure to levels that they thought were too low and potentially dangerous. Currently, “overshooting” the 140/90 goal has proven to not only hurt the patient, but also save the patient’s life. The mortality rate of those treated with a blood pressure target below 120/80 was 27% lower than the mortality rate of those treated with the usual target of 140/90. And for every death that is prevented, in addition to stroke, kidney failure, dementia, etc., about two heart attacks are prevented. Now, it is also true that interventions other than medication can be important. Especially reducing sodium can reduce blood pressure and other health hazards from our overly salty diet. Regular exercise, an overall healthy diet, and reduced air pollution can make a big difference. However, these interventions are best done socially and community-wide. Therefore, we need to empower and inform patients, but we should not expect them to tolerate the obese, salty, sedentary, polluted environment in which we live. There are still one billion people in the world in need of drugs to treat high blood pressure. Why can’t I control high blood pressure? One of the reasons is that the treatment has become too complicated. It’s much more complicated than what you need to get the best results. For the past 4 years Decide to save lives We have worked with global partners to characterize high-performance hypertension management programs around the world.I’ve summarized the lessons learned paper And with this graphic .. The· Who heard Technology packages for improving cardiovascular health simplify hypertension treatment. Standard treatment protocols that healthcare professionals can implement, reliable supply of quality-guaranteed medicines, team-based healthcare, patient-centric services, and a powerful health information system. This increases the patient’s chances of achieving and maintaining blood pressure control. please think about it. Last week, a study was published that could save millions of lives. There was no news article about it. This was a “mere” final report from a previously published study with key results (because the findings are so important), but the implementation of these recommendations has been delayed. It shows that we still have a lot to learn about what we need to focus on to save the most lives. Resolve To Save Lives is partnering with countries implementing WHO’s HEARTS package to lower blood pressure. Sodium reduction and treatment of high blood pressure can prevent premature death of 3 million people each year. Lowering blood pressure can save millions of lives. We know what we need to do, so let’s make it happen.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos