Health
Free antigen testing and vaccines activate new German normality
Berlin, May 30 (EFE).-Germany enters a complete gradual lift of restrictions in June, with a surge in vaccine expansion, adolescent expansion, and free antigen testing as the key to new normality. ..
The cumulative incidence is over 35 infectious diseases per 100,000 inhabitants in 7 days, the level set by the Robert Koch Institute of Virology (RKI) to move to the next stage of escalation.
This Sunday’s level was 35.2 cases, but a week ago it was 64.5 cases or Saturday’s 37.5 cases. The overall pandemic peak was recorded in December, with 197.6 cases.
Deescalation is applied on a regional or regional scale. It starts when the number drops to less than 100 for several consecutive days, and when it drops to 35, it moves on to the next stage. On the contrary, if the number exceeds 100, the “emergency brake” will be activated.
Terrace and pool, pre-test or vaccine
After months of closure of restaurants, entertainment, culture, and non-essential stores, Germany as a whole is breathing liberation. Concerts in the outdoor swimming pool, terrace, outdoor restaurant, museum and open space have resumed.
When you drink beer or access the pool, in some parts of the country you will be presented with a card with complete guidelines (currently an international vaccination card with a digitized certificate pending), or The last negative antigen test performed will pass. 24hours.
Access to the test is easy, at least in Berlin. In the German capital, there are more than 1,000 places to test. From recycled tattoo parlors to nightclubs, bars, venues near shops and churches, and mobile teams located in squares and parks that have been closed for 14 months.
Sending the results to your mobile phone will be delayed by 15 to 30 minutes. The next 24 hours will take you to the cautious German New Normal.
Teenage time
Immunization will be accelerated in April and will be more dynamic with entry in June. Vaccinated people are exempt from presenting antigen tests at each stage or on their way home from a trip abroad, unleashing a flood of citizens before vacation.
As of Saturday, 42.6% of the population, 35.4 million citizens, were vaccinated, and 17.1% of 14.1 million had a full schedule.
Some “Länder” (Federated States) were deprioritized in May by age, work activity, or degree of vulnerability. It will be abolished nationwide on June 7, and any adult can make a reservation.
Family doctors have been overwhelmed since they started vaccination in April, and telephone and digital assistance at vaccination centers may not always be as fast as citizens expect. It takes a lot of patience to make an appointment.
Logistics can be complicated by allowing reservations for minors between the ages of 12 and 16 on June 7. There is widespread debate as to whether it would be wise to open this route when there is still an unvaccinated adult population.
Last Friday, the approval of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for these minors raised expectations in Germany.
Achieved the law, achieved the snare
With the proliferation of antigen testing, another form of fraud has occurred. Testing is free for citizens, but free for states that subsidize these facilities.
You will be charged € 18 for each test performed and you will not be able to effectively manage the tests performed. After skipping the initial exposure to large-scale fraud, Health Minister Jens Spahn admitted.
Out of control and illegal parties
New normal fun often escapes the rules of distance. This weekend, police dismantled an illegal party in Hamburg and Stuttgart with more than 1000 concentrated people.
In other cities, there was a similar intervention, albeit in a smaller form.
