Moderna scientists and executives warn that a new viral variant of Covid-19 is coming





Canadian press Canadian coach John Herdman chooses important CONCACAF World Cup qualifying team Coach John Herdman has selected the military for an important June World Cup qualifying stretch, which could lead Canada to the final round of the CONCACAF qualifying round. Injuries, forms and availability influenced his choice, so Hardman made seven changes to the team that sent Bermuda. 5-1 and Cayman Islands 11-0 in late March One notable absence is 38-year-old captain Atiba Hutchinson, who has been slightly injured after the season with Turkey’s Besictus. Goalkeeper James Pantemis, defender Doneil Henry, Scott Kennedy Stephen Vitoria and midfielder Liam Fraser and Jonathan Osorio, and forward Tajon Buchanan have been added to the list of 24 players. Athletes without a baby cap while Miller is injured include Panthemis, Kennedy, Buchanan, and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. His 24 roster is an internationally inexperienced team with midfielder Samuel Piette (51 caps) and goalkeeper. Boljan (50) is the only player with a cap of 35 or above. There are 16 players with 15 or less, including 7 with 2 or less caps, but the quality of Borjan, Alphonso Davies, Jonathan Davis, Cyle Larin, etc. is undeniable. Borjan (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Davis (Bavarian) Munich, Germany), David (Lille, France) and Larin (Besiktas) are entering the league championship season. David Wotherspoon helped St. Johnstone double the historic cup in Scotland. The first match of the 70th Canadian man was the last group on June 5th and 8th. In Match B, you will face Aruba 205 and Suriname 136 respectively. Only the winner of the group will move forward, and Canada and the finless porpoise may decide. Canada has a plus 6 edge in goal difference, but both teams won the first two games. “We have a goal difference in the first two games and are in a good position to control our destiny in future games,” Heldman said in a statement. The Canadian Group winners will face Group E winners (probably No. 83 Haiti, No. 147 Nicaragua, or No. 170 Belize) in the second round of the playoffs. These playoffs Scheduled for June 12th and 15th, Canadian team officials will need to plan a trip to three different countries in the pandemic. The winners of the three second round playoffs are others. Join the top five teams. The final round of the 8th round in the area The e-team will play at home and on the go. Mexico (No. 11), the United States (No. 20), Jamaica (No. 45), Costa Rica (No. 50) and Honduras (No. 67) received bye-bye directly to the so-called Octagonal. The top three teams are qualified for Qatar 2022, which represents North and Central America and the Caribbean Sea. The 4th place finisher will participate in the intercontinental playoffs to see who will participate. The June 5th qualifying is officially Aruba’s home match, but will be played at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida instead. The June 8 match against Suriname, a Canadian home match, will take place at the Seatgeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, formerly known as Toyota Stadium. Due to pandemic travel restrictions, Canada and other countries need to find a neutral place to perform these games. .. The first qualifying for Canadian men against the 168th Bermuda took place on March 26th in Orlando, not at the home venue north of the border. The Canadians played a record 11-0 victory against the 194th-placed Cayman Islands in Bradenton on March 29th. It was planned as a home match for the Cayman Islands. Suriname will host Bermuda on June 4th in Paramaribo to face Canada. Thirty CONCACAF teams are participating in the first round of the World Cup qualifiers with a delayed pandemic. The six winners of the group will advance to the second round of the competitive knockout match. Canadian roster goalkeeper: Milan Borjan, Red Star Belgrade (Serbia). James Pantemis, CF Montreal (MLS); Dane St. Clair, Minnesota United (MLS) Centerback: Donil Henry, Samsung Bluewings (Korea); Scott Kennedy, SSV Jahn Regensburg (Germany); Frank Sturin, FC Denbos (Netherlands); Stephen Vitoria, Morelense FC (Portugal) Fullback: Samuel Adekgube, Ballerenga Soccer (Norway); Alfonso Davis, Bavarian Munich (Germany); Alistair Johnston, Nashville SC; (MLS) Ritchie Laria, Toronto FC (MLS) Midfielder: Stephen Eustachio, FC Pacos de Ferreira (Portugal); Liam Fraser, Columbus Crew SC (MLS, rented from Toronto); Mark Anthony Kay, Los Angeles FC ( MLS); Jonathan Osorio, Toronto FC (MLS); Samuel Piet, CF Montreal; David Wotherspoon, St. Johnston (Scotland) Forward: Tajon Buchanan, New England Revolution (MLS); Lucas Cavallini, Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS); MLS); Theo Colbene, Wolver Hampton Wanderers (England); Jonathan David, Lille (France); David (Junior Wheelet), Cardiff City (Wales); Cyle Larin, Besiktas (Turkey); Liam Miller, Charlton Athletic (loaned from Liverpool, England) — This report by Canadian Press, who follows @NeilMDavidson on Twitter, was first published on May 29, 2021. Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

