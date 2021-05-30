Health
Need a COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot?
- CEOs of some pharmaceutical companies say COVID-19 vaccination booster shots may be needed as early as this fall to boost immunity to the disease.
- Experts say it’s too early to determine if and when these booster shots are needed.
- Booster shots are not uncommon. They are used, among other things, for the Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) vaccine.
Vaccines used in the United States and elsewhere in the world are safe and effective in preventing the following severe cases: COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)..
It is not yet fully understood how long that protection will last — both the virus and the vaccine against it are relatively new.
As new coronavirus variants continue to spread and mutate, researchers are monitoring how the vaccine works and whether booster shots are needed to maintain meaningful immunity.
Now, experts say it’s too early to guess if some regular vaccine-like booster shots are needed.
Dr. Ameshua DarhaSenior scholars at the Johns Hopkins Health and Security Center in Baltimore say it’s too early to predict if a COVID-19 booster will be needed, and if so, at what intervals.
“For me, the booster threshold is to see a fully vaccinated individual get a breakthrough infection that is serious enough to land in a hospital,” Adalja told Healthline. Told. “We have not exceeded that threshold.”
However, the CEOs of companies where the COVID-19 vaccine is distributed in the United States said their shots Given every year, Like a flu shot.they Told Axios Those boosters may come as early as September.
Data show that both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines use the same mRNA technology to generate immunity to the new coronavirus and remain effective after 6 months.Still, the Pfizer authorities in February said they Booster shot test Up to 1 year after a person receives the first two doses.
AstraZeneca vaccines not approved for use in the United States
An international team of researchers
“Extending the protection period may require additional booster immunity,” they write. “I don’t know if the dose of booster immunity may differ from that of the primary series.”
“Not so,” he said. “So I think we’ll need a booster someday.”
When the booster was needed, Forch said, it hasn’t been seen yet. Researchers continue to see when current vaccine protection begins to decline.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
For example, booster vaccination to protect against tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough, or Tdap is recommended every 10 years. People traveling to countries with high levels of hepatitis A are advised to take booster shots 12 months after the first dose.
A team of Australian researchers Published studies In March, we used predictive modeling to determine how long the protection of the COVID-19 vaccine lasted by examining titers or protective antibody levels. They found that the decline in protection 250 days after vaccination predicted a “significant loss” of protection.
And that is the point of the vaccine. Protecting against serious infections that can lead to hospitalization and death.
Dr. Stephen RussellImanis Life Sciences, CEO and co-founder of the COVID-19 antibody test in Rochester, Minnesota, said fully vaccinated individuals could remain protected for more than a year. Its protection can be reduced in as little as three months.
“Therefore, the proper timing of booster shots is very difficult to determine without specific information about the peak and rate of decrease in neutralizing antibody titers in a particular individual,” he said.
Russell also says that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines appear to produce the highest neutralizing antibody titers, followed by the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. However, he said that different vaccines have different effects and could lead to the development of a vaccine for COVID-19 that provides sustained immunity.
“Measles, mumps, rubella and other common pediatric vaccines that most of us have usually provide lifelong immunity,” Russell said. Promotes a better, more lasting immune response. ”
So far, there is not enough evidence to suggest that the current vaccine is not keeping up with the current version of the new coronavirus.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
