Need a COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot?

CEOs of some pharmaceutical companies say COVID-19 vaccination booster shots may be needed as early as this fall to boost immunity to the disease.

Experts say it’s too early to determine if and when these booster shots are needed.

Booster shots are not uncommon. They are used, among other things, for the Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) vaccine.

Vaccines used in the United States and elsewhere in the world are safe and effective in preventing the following severe cases: COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)..

It is not yet fully understood how long that protection will last — both the virus and the vaccine against it are relatively new.

Breakthrough infectious disease What is happening to people vaccinated with COVID-19 is happening. But so far, most of them have occurred without major problems. Most people are asymptomatic and their cases are only found during regular examinations.

As new coronavirus variants continue to spread and mutate, researchers are monitoring how the vaccine works and whether booster shots are needed to maintain meaningful immunity.

Now, experts say it’s too early to guess if some regular vaccine-like booster shots are needed.

Dr. Ameshua DarhaSenior scholars at the Johns Hopkins Health and Security Center in Baltimore say it’s too early to predict if a COVID-19 booster will be needed, and if so, at what intervals.

“For me, the booster threshold is to see a fully vaccinated individual get a breakthrough infection that is serious enough to land in a hospital,” Adalja told Healthline. Told. “We have not exceeded that threshold.”

However, the CEOs of companies where the COVID-19 vaccine is distributed in the United States said their shots Given every year, Like a flu shot.they Told Axios Those boosters may come as early as September.

Data show that both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines use the same mRNA technology to generate immunity to the new coronavirus and remain effective after 6 months.Still, the Pfizer authorities in February said they Booster shot test Up to 1 year after a person receives the first two doses.

AstraZeneca vaccines not approved for use in the United States Test with booster Or a second shot after 12 weeks. Still, it does not appear to provide more meaningful protection than the dose given closer.

An international team of researchers paper The January journal Nature Medicine reviewed the next steps in COVID-19 vaccination beyond the Phase 3 trial.

“Extending the protection period may require additional booster immunity,” they write. “I don’t know if the dose of booster immunity may differ from that of the primary series.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci , Major US voices on infectious diseases, Told the Senate Subcommittee Last week he did not expect the durability of COVID-19 vaccine protection to be “infinite.”

“Not so,” he said. “So I think we’ll need a booster someday.”

When the booster was needed, Forch said, it hasn’t been seen yet. Researchers continue to see when current vaccine protection begins to decline.