



Conservative minister Rick Wiles seems to blame the vaccine to fight the disease and then unfoundedly claim that he became ill with COVID-19 and is being used to carry out a “global genocide.” is. Wiles — Founder TruNews website to encourage conspiracy Chief Vicar of the Flowing Stream Church in Florida — Claims At this show in late April He will not be vaccinated against COVID-19 and will survive the “global genocide.” “I’m not going to get vaccinated,” he said. “I’m going to be one of the survivors. I’m going to survive the genocide. “You and I have witnessed the first global mass slaughter, which is led by Satan’s team on Earth. You need to survive it. Don’t get vaccinated.” Then this week, TruNews posted in an official Gab account, pointing out that there was a COVID-19 outbreak in the Church of Wiles and asking for prayer. “Flowing Streams is experiencing a sudden cluster of flu and Covid among some employees and their relatives. Rick Wiles has decided to close offices and studios tonight until the TBA date next week. I did, “Gab’s post explained. “Our team needs to be prone to getting sick in the family. Pray for your TruNews team.” On Saturday, TruNews posted a follow-up urging supporters to pray specifically for Wiles. “Urgent request-pray for Rick Wiles now,” the organization wrote. “Repost so that there is an army of prayers.” In a letter to supporters First reported by RightWingWatchThe Wiles organization called for prayer, and the minister said it was “very weak.” Wiles’ fever subsided and it was explained that there were no “respiratory problems.” But it said he was concerned about how tired he remained. The letter contained a prayer for the supporters to repeat. Polls show that conservative white evangelical Christians are one of the groups most likely to be skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to a mid-February survey conducted by Pew Research, about 45% of white evangelicals say they are “definitely” or “probably” not vaccinated against the virus. Some Christian leaders like WilesPromoting conspiracy theory For the COVID-19 vaccine, others are calling on their followers to vaccinate. Franklin Graham, the evangelical Christian leader of the Billy Graham Evangelical Society and the humanitarian organization Samaritan’s Purse, has repeatedly encouraged people to take shots. “Thank God for the vaccine,” Graham said. I told CNN earlier this month.. Vaccine conspiracy theories are widespread, but scientists and healthcare professionals have repeatedly proven the safety and efficacy of approved vaccines. Rigorous scientific studies have clearly shown that the vaccine is safe and highly effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19. Newsweek I contacted TruNews for further comment, but didn’t get an immediate response. Newsweek is dedicated to partnering with NewsGuard to provide accurate and verifiable vaccines and health information. NewsGuard’s HealthGuard browser extension allows users to see if a website is a trusted source of health information.visit Newsweek VaxFacts website Check the details and download the HealthGuard browser extension.







