Health
According to doctors, the best way to lose weight
The best way to Lose weight According to doctors, it’s not a mystery, but many of us are hard to maintain.For all we have learned about science Lose weight— Perhaps most importantly, a low-fat and ultra-low-calorie diet doesn’t work — more Americans are overweight or obesity More than ever. More Complex Problems: Recent studies have shown that when we lose weight, our bodies actually try to stick to fat. When the pound falls rapidly, metabolism It slows down trying to stabilize things.
But by shaking off the epidemic and tackling some important concepts, weight loss can be successful. This is what doctors say is the most effective way to lose weight. Count down to # 1 and read the top 5 tips.And don’t miss these to ensure your own health and the health of others 17 The most weight loss-friendly food on the planet..
We all need to exercise every day for good health. The American Heart Association recommends 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise per week (such as fast walking). However, it is difficult to exercise for weight loss. You can’t survive a bad meal. Exercise makes you hungry and consumes more calories. However, building muscle through resistance exercises can increase your metabolism and help you lose weight. Therefore, experts recommend exercising most days of the week by doing strength training training at least twice a week. Think realistically about its effects and make it part of your weight loss therapy, not the entire plan.
Vegetables are rich in dietary fiber and are very tired of it. When you are happy, you will eat less. “Vegetables without starch really fill you,” he says. JoAnn Manson, MD, DrPH, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Director of Preventive Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital. These include broccoli, Brussels sprouts, carrots, cauliflower, salad greens and mushrooms. (Starch vegetables such as potatoes, peas, and corn may be less effective because the starch is converted to sugar in the body.) Experts allocate at least half of the plate to vegetables for each meal. Is recommended.
To lose weight, doctors agree that reducing the amount of sugar added is essential. Sweet drinks and foods can cause blood sugar spikes and crashes, causing a thirst for more sugar and the consumption of more calories. Choose foods that add as little sugar as possible, and remove sugar-containing drinks such as soda from the menu as soon as possible. “Sweet drinks provide” empty calories “that won’t fill you up, so avoid them,” said Dean Schillinger, MD, principal of the University of California, San Francisco. Sugar can act independently on the liver to produce belly fat. ” I told Time magazine, a general internal medicine department.
Most of the standard American diets (whose appropriate acronym is SAD) contain processed foods that are nutrient-free and high in sugar and sodium. In general, they are unsatisfactory, which causes you to consume more calories. “A high-quality diet almost automatically improves calorie management. You’re eating foods that make you feel full,” says Manson. “A quality diet plan is like a Mediterranean diet with less lean meats, processed meats, processed foods and an emphasis on fruits, vegetables, fish and olive oil.”
To achieve weight loss, the bottom line is that you need to burn more calories than you consume over a long period of time. “The truth is that almost every diet works. [for weight loss] If it helps you get less calories. ” To tell Harvard Medical School. Exercise daily to burn calories. To limit the calories you consume, pay attention to your portion size, limit processed foods and sugar, and make sure your diet emphasizes whole grains such as vegetables and whole grains.
However, “when focusing on the root causes of nutrition and obesity, it is important to focus on the relationship with food, beyond the obvious’calorie-in and calorie-out’.” Lorraine Kearney BASc, CDN, New York City Dietitian and Certified Dietitian. “Several factors to consider are gut health, stress levels, sleep schedules, medical conditions, food and taste preferences, financial resources, access to food, and even self-esteem. Nutrition education (based on scientific evidence) The best way to improve your relationship with food and achieve the long-term sustainable results they desire. Relationship with food is driven by biological and psychological needs. The biological need for food is related to the benefits that nutrition gives to our overall health. The psychological need for food is to taste, texture, smell, cultural food, food. It’s related to thirst. Without taking advantage of food relationships at a psychological level, the average person can’t understand their food. Thirsty and why they want to make changes to their diet. ” , Ask for help if needed. Then you know what to do and be inspired by these. 19 Weight Loss Foods That Really Work, Doctors Say..
