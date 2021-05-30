COVID-19 emphasizes the importance of breathability





In the second wave of COVID-19, it is widely recognized that tobacco use has a high risk of infection, many complications and a high risk of death as a result. COVID-19 has revealed to us the importance of healthy lungs and easy breathing. However, even before COVID-19, smoking was the most important cause of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and all breathing was a laborious condition. Tobacco not only kills, but also causes many illnesses, causing years of suffering for joy and relief. India is the second largest tobacco consumer in the world and the third largest tobacco producer. More than one in ten smokers in the world live in India, and one in ten (about 10 million) is caused by tobacco each year. India also accounts for 70% of the world’s deaths from smokeless tobacco (SLT) use. Many Tobacco use has declined by 7% in India, as reflected in the Global Adult Tobacco Survey 2 (GATS 2) from GATS 1 (2009-2010) 2016-2017, while 43% of men and women 14% of Translated by Almost 267 Million Adults — Still Using Tobacco. India has the double burden of both smoking and smokeless tobacco. Studies show that the age at which tobacco is first used is declining and the prevalence of girls is increasing. It is estimated that more than half of regular tobacco users want to quit smoking, but most people do not think that tobacco use is a problem or are worried about withdrawal symptoms. I don’t have one. There are also concerns about the perception of fear of losing friends who use cigarettes. However, the benefits of quitting smoking become apparent shortly after quitting. Aside from improved breathing and improved oral hygiene, blood oxygen levels improve in hours, odor and taste improve, and blood circulation and lung function improve in weeks to months. The risk of lung cancer, coronary heart disease, and stroke takes years to match the average person, but these risks are halved about 1 to 5 years after they stop. Ask for help Many medical facilities have smoking cessation clinics to help people who want to quit smoking. It is encouraging that tobacco users have expressed their desire to quit smoking and are asking for help, especially during a pandemic. Coincidentally, even before the pandemic, digital technology was used to reach out to hundreds of thousands of tobacco users, especially those who did not have access to non-smoking facilities. This includes the mCessation program available from the National Health Portal. This program allows users to send missed calls to 011-22901701 to register or to register from the portal. There are also many devices and apps that support smoking cessation. For those who want the help of a “real person,” Tobacco Quitline, currently operated locally by NIMHANS, VP Chest Institute, Tata Memorial Hospital, and Borooah Cancer Institute, offers this service. When you call 1800112356, the call is routed to the regional center based on the caller’s language, and a trained counselor assists in the termination attempt. Because tobacco users typically relapse, counselors “grab” the caller through aggressive phone calls to address the recurrence and ensure a year of follow-up. The silver lining of COVID-19 is a growing commitment of users to quit smoking, as reflected in the short-term increase in smoking cessation rates of registered callers. (The author is a professor and chief of psychiatry at NIMHANS in Bangalore)

..





