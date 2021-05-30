Today’s Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 602 deaths and 18 deaths





Chicago (WLS)-Illinois public health officials reported 602 new confirmed possible cases of COVID-19 and 18 associated deaths on Sunday. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, there have been a total of 1,381,665 COVID cases, including 22,794 deaths in the state. Within the last 24 hours, the institute reports that it has tested 38,607 samples, for a total of 24,590,395 samples since the pandemic began. The state-wide preliminary test positive rate for the seven days from May 23 to May 29 is 2.1%. Related: Moderna says the vaccine is very effective for teens and will seek FDA approval in June. As of Saturday night, 1,078 patients in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of these, 298 patients were in the ICU and 163 COVID-19 patients were on mechanical ventilation. As of Saturday night, a total of 11,269,651 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The 7-day moving average of the daily vaccine is 52,177 doses. There were 39,222 doses reported to have been given in Illinois on Saturday. According to authorities, 67% of adults in Illinois have been vaccinated at least once, and more than 50% have been fully vaccinated. Navigating anxiety while returning to activities prior to COVID-19 Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office is on Thursday night at the American Airlines in Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field as Chicago moves to a hyper-local vaccination strategy focused on meeting residents. He said the conference center’s temporary mass vaccination site would be closed. According to city officials, the closure on Saturday marks the end of a two-month effort to give Chicago citizens more than 42,000 vaccines in collaboration with Advocate Aurora Health and the Chicago Cubs. Aurora Health supports hyperlocal community-based vaccination efforts, including staffing of mobile vaccine buses (vaccination stations) in the city, where residents can be vaccinated without leaving their neighborhood. Relocate resources for. Patients scheduled to make an appointment on the Gallagher Way after Saturday were contacted and the appointment was transferred to the Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center less than 1.6 km (1 mile) from Wrigley Field. For more information on upcoming vaccine events, please visit: chicago.gov/city/en/sites/covid19-vaccine/home/calendar-of-events.html.. The fatalities reported on Sunday are: -Cook County: 1 man in his 40s, 2 men in his 60s, 2 women in his 80s, 3 men in his 80s

-DuPage County: One woman in the 90’s -Kane County: 1 man in his 50s, 2 men in his 70s

-McLean County: One man from the 70’s

-Tazewell County: 1 man in his 40s

-Vermilion County: One man from the 70’s

-Will County: 1 woman in her 60s, 1 man in her 60s

-Winnebago County: One woman in the 70’s

