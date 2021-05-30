Health
308 Anchorvale Road Coffee Shop is a new Covid-19 cluster that will close until June 13-Mothership.SG
There are 19 new Covid-19 community cases reported today (May 30).
Five of today’s community cases are associated with the NTUC Foodfare (308 Anchorvale Road) cluster, according to an evening report from the Ministry of Health (MOH).
Of the five linked cases, four were already quarantined and one was detected by prophylactic surveillance.
In total, seven confirmed Covid-19 cases (cases 63835, 63854, 63874, 63883, 64884, 63858, and 63886) were found to be cluster-related.
Case 63853
Case 63853, a 33-year-old male Malaysian national, was reported yesterday on May 29 as a case in the unlinked Covid-19 community.
Case 63835 works as a kitchen assistant at Hua Zai Eating House Pte Ltd.
He developed taste loss on May 26 and was treated at the GP Clinic on May 28, where he was tested for both ART and PCR, as soon as the ART result returned positive on the same day. Isolated on.
His PCR test results returned positive for Covid-19 infection on May 29. His serological test results are pending.
Already quarantined
Case 63883
Case 63883 is a 47-year-old male Malaysian citizen working as a kitchen assistant at Hua Zai HK Style Roasted Delights (21 Hougang Street 51).
He was the contact for households in Cases 63853, 63884, 63885, 63886, and 63896 and was quarantined on May 29.
On the same day, he developed a cough and was tested for Covid-19 on May 29 during quarantine.
His test results returned positive for Covid-19 infection on May 30.
His serological test result is negative.
Case 63884
Case 63884 is a 21 year old male Vietnamese national working as a kitchen assistant at Hua Zai HK style roasted delight rice noodles (308 Anchorvale Road).
He was the contact for households in Cases 63853, 63883,63885, 63886, and 63896 and was quarantined on May 29.
On the same day, he developed a cough. He was tested for Covid-19 early on May 30 during quarantine, and his results returned positive for Covid-19 infection on the same day.
His serological test results are pending.
Case 63858
Case 63858 is a 22 year old male Malaysian citizen working as a kitchen assistant at Hua Zai HK Style Roasted Delights (21 Hougang Street 51).
He is the contact information for households in Cases 63853, 63883, 63884, 63886, and 63896.
He developed a cough on May 26, but did not see a doctor.
He was quarantined on May 29 and was inspected for Covid-19 on May 29 during quarantine because he was identified as the contact information for the household in Case 63853.
His test results returned positive for Covid-19 infection on May 30.
His serological test results are pending.
Case 63886
Case 63886 is a 27-year-old Malaysian man working as a kitchen assistant at Hua Zai HK-style roasted delight rice noodles (308 Anchorvale Road).
He is the contact for households in Cases 63853, 63883, 63884, 63858, and 63896.
He developed taste loss on May 28, but did not see a doctor.
He was quarantined on May 29 and was inspected for Covid-19 on May 29 during quarantine because he was identified as the contact information for the household in Case 63853.
His test returned positive for Covid-19 infection on May 30, and he developed a cough the same day.
His serological test results are pending.
Detected through monitoring
Case 63874
Case 63874 is a 29-year-old male permanent resident of Singapore working as a chef at Rice Garden (308 Anchorvale Road).
He is a close contact for Cases 63884 and 63886.
He developed a cough and fever on May 28, and on the same day he sought treatment at a GP clinic where he was tested for Covid-19.
His test results returned positive for Covid-19 infection on May 29.
His serological test results are pending.
308 NTUC Food Fair Closed at Anchorvale Road
The MOH said epidemiological studies found that the NTUC Foodfare on 308 Anchorvale Road was likely to be infected.
The coffee shop was closed to the general public from May 30th to break the potentially infectious chain and allow for a thorough cleaning of the premises.
It will resume on June 13th, 14 days later.
MOH provides free Covid-19 testing to the general public visiting 308 Anchorvale Road from May 13 to May 30 to preemptively reduce the potential risk of broader, undetected community infections I said.
All visitors to 308 Anchorvale Road from May 13th to May 30th are also advised to carefully monitor their health for 14 days from the date of their visit.
We recommend going to a regional screening center or the “Swab and Send Home” (SASH) Public Health Preparation Clinic for a free Covid-19 test.
