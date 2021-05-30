Death of 18 Covids at 72-year-old Tricity from Mohari given an “antibody cocktail”

Tricity recorded 198 COVID-19 Sunday dead.

Chandigarh: 182 new cases, 5 deaths

UT reported 182 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 59,922. Five people were infected with the virus, and the death toll was 745. There were 2,134 active cases, and 509 patients were discharged from various institutions.

A 42-year-old woman from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Manimerira, and a 61-year-old woman from Manimerira, a case of type 2 diabetes, died of GMSH-16.

A 52-year-old woman from Dadu Majra, a case of severe acute respiratory infection and type 2 diabetes, and a 64-year-old man, a resident of Sector 47, a case of severe acute respiratory infection and hypertension, are GMCH- 32. A 65-year-old man in Sector 20, a case of severe lung disease, died from Mayo Healthcare in Mohari.

Mohari: 182 cases, 7 dead

Seven people died in the district’s Covid on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 954.

182 new cases were also reported, increasing the total number of cases to 66,406.

According to DC Girish Dayalan, up to 48 out of 182 (Mohariaban), 32 from Delabashi, 31 from Karrar, 29 from Dakori, 17 from Banur, 9 from Clari, 6 from Ral and Boothgal, There were four from Garouan.

DC also said that 450 patients were also discharged on recovery.

Panchkula: 82 cases, 6 deaths

Panchkula reported that 82 new Covid cases surfaced and 6 more died on Saturday in a continuous decline. The positive rate also dropped to 3.5% on Sunday compared to the first week of the month when the positive rate was as high as 25%.

An 85-year-old diabetic woman resident in Sector 16. A 79-year-old woman in the diabetes sector 15. A 55-year-old woman living in Sector 21 of diabetes and hypertension. An 84-year-old man from Pinjor with diabetes. A 64-year-old woman from Balwara with diabetes. A 45-year-old man living in Sector 17 had no comorbidities and died of an infectious disease.

Of the 82 people who tested positive, 48 were added to the district count. The total number of active cases was 880, but the recovery rate was 95.8%, with 28,674 still recovering.

To date, a total of 39,499 cases have been reported by the district. As many as 347 people succumbed to the virus. The district has conducted 336,469 tests so far and at least 1369 samples were taken on Saturday.

“Antibody cocktail” therapy given by Covid patients

On Sunday, Mohari’s Fortis Hospital gave an “antibody cocktail” therapy to a 72-year-old Covid-19 patient known to have a history of diabetes as well as chronic kidney disease.

The patient tested positive for Covid-19 two days ago. He received a single intravenous cocktail and has been reported to be stable after injection.

“Antibody cocktail therapy” is intended for people over the age of 65 who are isolated at home, have a SpO2 of 93, do not require oxygen support, but are at risk of developing a severe infection due to the community. -Attack rate — obesity, diabetes, liver disease, heart disease, chronic lung disease, etc.

It can also be given to people with weakened immunity or those with weakened immunity due to immunosuppressive treatment.

Dr. Zafar Ahmed, a senior consultant (critical care) in respiratory medicine and chest sleep medicine at Fortis Hospital Mohali, said that monoclonal antibodies are “artificial in the laboratory, similar to antibodies that are proteins that the body produces to fight illness. Will be created. ”

In this cocktail, Casilibimab and Imdebimab are monoclonal antibodies that specifically block the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer, thereby preventing Covid attachment and invasion into human cells. Each 600 grams is mixed in the form of a cocktail.

This is another very important step that the medical community has taken to fight. Pandemic..

On Saturday, Fortis Healthcare announced that two doses of Roche India’s antibody cocktails (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) distributed by Cipla Ltd are available for administration to patients.