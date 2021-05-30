CPHO Sunday Edition-May 30, 2021-Looking forward to the summer of 2021

Ottawa, Ontario, May 30, 2021 / CNW /-As nature flourishes and warmer climates spread CanadaI can’t help but feel the excitement of the summer season. At the same time, many want to know what the summer of 2021 will be for you and your loved ones. You may also wonder what to expect after the fall. These are valid questions. We, of course, want to return to a life that is more similar to the life we ​​knew before the pandemic.

Mitigation of public health measures depends on local epidemiological data and vaccine coverage

Public Health Agency Canada (PHAC) Recently published Roadmap What is expected to happen in the coming months as vaccination rates rise and COVID-19 rates fall. It includes indicators that help Canadians get a sense of when restrictions may be relaxed, and what Canadians are in this summer and fall when pandemic restrictions may be relaxed. It also explains what to expect.

You may have heard that it is the “data, not the date” that drives the mitigation of public health measures at the local level. In general, jurisdictions look for some indicators, such as:

COVID-19 infection is controlled to a manageable level.

It has sufficient public health capacity to test, follow, quarantine, and quarantine a high proportion of cases and contacts.

There is sufficient medical capacity (including substantial clinical medical capacity) to cope with the surge.And

Risk mitigation measures are implemented for high-risk populations and the environment.

In addition to epidemiological trends, vaccination rates play an important role in determining when pandemic restrictions will be lifted. The more people you are vaccinated against, the less likely you are to get infected and the better you can manage your pandemic. States and territories are at various stages of easing restrictions, including the resumption of certain economic and social activities. Many of them have plans to open it based on a step-by-step approach, guided by epidemiology and vaccine coverage.

Experiences in other countries have emphasized the need to maintain strong public health measures as vaccines are deployed to the majority of the population, and gradual controlled mitigation measures as COVID-19 infection rates decline. It emphasizes that it must be done in a way. Therefore, as restrictions are beginning to be lifted based on the circumstances of your area, everyone will continue to follow local public health advice and keep up with individual protective practices such as physical distance and wearing masks. It is important to go. Whether or not you are vaccinated.. This will help keep you, your family, and your community safe as the number of people who are fully vaccinated increases.

What to expect in this summer and autumn

If the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline and the vaccination rate continues to rise, mitigation measures can be expected during the summer. PHAC modeling shows that 75% of people on the vaccine receive the first dose and 20% receive the second dose. Outdoor The safest approach is to do as much activity as possible until most of the population is completely vaccinated. If you continue to follow public health advice, you can enjoy these activities with your family and family. This means that there are more options for gathering outdoors, such as socially remote outdoor live performances using proper safety protocols, backyard barbecues, cottages, beach time with a few people, and more. To do!

I look forward to being able to act more safely for the fall. indoorIf the positive trends in epidemiology and vaccination rates continue. If 75% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, modeling shows that the jurisdiction can lift additional measures that allow indoor activities with a wider group of people without overwhelming the hospital. I am. This includes going directly to school, college, college, participating in indoor sports, and hosting large family gatherings.

This is a great opportunity to be excited and hopeful about the coming months. Our epidemic curve is moving in the right direction, and the scope of vaccines continues to expand. Canada.. However, it should be remembered that some curve balls could be thrown as COVID-19 is not eliminated by the fall and the virus continues to evolve. As a result, all personal precautions can be mitigated in all situations (physical distance, wearing masks, etc.), and risks such as large and crowded indoor concerts and large spectator sporting events. It may take longer before you can participate in high-end activities. ..

Most importantly, you need to remember the following: How quickly you can return to normal activity depends on ongoing joint efforts to protect each other...We get there early together if We will continue to follow Public health measures Stop the spread of the virus, Along Get vaccinated.

Motivation to overcome us

We will continue to observe measures to lower the curve and give the vaccine time to boost herd immunity, but it is encouraging to know that. You can still do a lot of things related to this special season! From incorporating summer scenes, scents and sounds to working through a variety of outside activities, there’s a lot to enjoy throughout our country at this time of year!

And as we are eager to return to more normal activity, we can draw inspiration and motivation from our progress (23.1 million vaccinations and active as of this week). 50% or more reduction in the number of cases) From the peak of the third wave! ), And how lucky we are to be at one tip Canada’s All the additional possibilities that the best seasons and warm weather bring.

Step by step, we are making steady progress towards a better summer and a safer autumn. Many of us are vaccinated daily, so we will get there early together.

