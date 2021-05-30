5 Key Tips for Successful Health, Happiness and Aging – Orange County Register

Health
this Weekly column answers BR questions from last week About essentials for success or optimal aging. The following five essentials are supported by research.
Physically active: Physical activity is important not only to make you feel good, but also in many ways. It reduces the risk of some age-related illnesses, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and osteoarthritis. It also slows down the normal aging process. For example, muscle mass decreases with age. Strength training can prevent and counteract its loss. You can also improve your balance and posture by increasing your fitness and get up from the floor when playing with your grandchildren. In addition, there is a relationship between physical activity and cognitive function. Studies show that more physical activity reduces cognitive decline and improves cognitive function in areas such as memorizing words, paying attention, and what are called executive functions that are important in daily life. Executive function means the ability to organize tasks, remember details, solve problems, manage time, and perform complex tasks that require planning and decision making.
Engage in mMental activity: I’ve heard the saying “use or lose”. I agree. Studies show that such activities may delay future cognitive decline. Like physical activity Engaging in mental activity can improve memory, attention, and so-called fluid intelligence That is IIndependent of learning, experience and education.. It is the ability to think abstractly, look at relationships, connect points, and develop problem-solving strategies. This may be associated with the wisdom of posterity.
Socially involved: Social activities require building and maintaining relationships with friends, family, colleagues and communities. These community connections arise from joining clubs, religious groups, and volunteering. And again, there is a relationship with cognition. In a sample of approximately 3,000 Dutch participants aged 54-85, older people with more social relationships showed higher cognitive function than older people with less such relationships.We know that lack of social involvement can lead to associated social isolation, according to reviews of many studies. The risk of developing dementia has increased by 50%, the risk of coronary artery disease or stroke has increased by 30%, and the risk of death from all causes has increased by 26%. In addition, the health risks of social isolation in posterity are smoking 15 tobacco Being one day or obese. Social connection is prevention and intervention, making life more enjoyable.
Have a positive attitude towards aging: Feeling positive about aging can affect the number of years a person lives. Beca Levy, a psychologist at Yale University, Those who have a positive view of aging have lived about seven and a half years longer than those who have a negative view. There is a strong connection between the mind and body. According to one study, middle-aged people without cognitive impairment who had a negative view of aging were more likely to develop brain changes associated with Alzheimer’s disease. The more negative their views are, the worse the changes in the brain. In contrast, another study found that people with a positive view of aging were resilient and more likely to recover from major health problems.
Have a sense of purpose: In the Blue Zone study, Dan Buettner studied the properties Shared by the longest-lived people on the planet. One of those features was evident in his study in Okinawa. The older people he interviewed had a sense of purpose. The Japanese have the word “meaning of life”. That’s why I wake up in the morning. A sense of purpose can be combined with making your life meaningful and productive. It focuses on what’s important to you.
There are two more things to consider. It’s about giving back to the community and others with curiosity.
Alan D. Castel, author of “Better with Age: The Psychology of Success Aging,” There is a tendency to “medicalize” aging and look for solutions in tablets and bottles. Often the solution is in us. When we eat, exercise, our way of thinking, the actions we choose regarding our interactions with others, make a difference in our well-being.
These necessities, goals, or aspirations are not achieved overnight. They may do some work. So be informed, thoughtful and act. Despite external influences, each of us is responsible for defining what it means to live the best quality of life in later years and how to achieve it.
Thank you for the good question BR. It helps each of us think about how we can get older – successful.
Helen Dennis is a nationally recognized leader in new retirement issues with aging, employment, and academic, corporate, and non-profit experience. Contact Helen for any questions or comments. [email protected].. Visit Helen on HelenMdennis.com and follow her on facebook.com / Successfulaging Community.
