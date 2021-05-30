May 30, 2021 Oakville Coronavirus Update

This is a coronavirus update on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Oakville recorded one new active case, and Halton’s active case decreased from 31 to 279. Halton’s effective reproduction number is currently 0.7, and Ontario’s effective reproduction number is 0.82.

Halton’s health indicator, which is still showing red, is virus spread and containment. Among these indicators for area, the daily moving average for new cases is 39.9, and the average hospitalization rate for 7 days is 0.7.

The number of new weekly cases confirmed in Halton was 54.8 per 100,000, a decrease of 30% from two weeks ago. Ontario was 65.3, down 29.9%.

Hospitalization

In Ontario, the number of people requiring hospitalization has decreased by 185, and the total number of patients has decreased to 749. This is the lowest since March 18th. Hospitalizations have steadily decreased across the country, and fewer patients occupy ICU beds.

Current infected persons (number)

Halton’s active cases plummeted by 10%. The number of active cases in Ontario decreased by 1,048 to 13,371, the lowest since March 19. In Canada, the number of active cases was small, just over 37,000.

COVID-19 vaccination

Halton’s vaccination numbers will not be updated on Saturday or Sunday, even if the state requires these numbers. The Halton region announced that as of June 2, residents over the age of 80 will be able to book a second dose this year. Ontario has given 144,000 COVID-19 vaccinations. As a result, 56.31% of Ontario received at least one vaccination or 64.15% of qualified individuals.

Over 2 million Canadians are fully vaccinated, and 56.38% of the population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. While 50.5% of the US population is vaccinated, 40.7% are fully vaccinated. This is the first week that more Canadians than Americans have taken at least one dose.

variant

By May 24th, the variant had a rolling weekly positive rate of 91.2% and an Ontario positive rate of 88.5%. If the US continues to hesitate to vaccinate, Canada may outnumber the US in the number of citizens protected from more aggressive mutations, as two doses are required.

** Vaccine Reservation Renewal: Everyone in Halton over the age of 18 is eligible to book a vaccination.

Young people between the ages of 12 and 17 will be able to make their first reservation for Halton’s Priority Booking Program starting Monday, May 31, 2021. Young people in this age group will be prioritized for both vaccinations by the end of August 2021 prior to the new school year.

The second dose reservation at Halton will be online from June 2nd for those over 80 this year.

** Click here to book vaccinations at the Halton Regional Vaccine Clinic **

Caution: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week in Ontario and the world case. The Halton Vaccine is updated only from Monday to Friday. No school updates have been available since education returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 Update

Local Vaccination Summary-No Saturday or Sunday Updates

Over 316,600 people have been vaccinated at least once (64% of pop).

316,049 vaccinations-plus 5,014

The Halton area reports that more residents were vaccinated with COVID-19 than they were given. Oakville News has contacted the Halton area for comments on this change, especially those that have been fully vaccinated.

The total number of vaccinated residents may be higher than the total dose given, as some Halton residents have been vaccinated in other areas. Oakville News is waiting for your comment.

The numbers have changed since yesterday’s Oakville News update. May 29, 2021..

61 active cases-plus 1

18 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital-minus 8

Total 5,533 (confirmed and possible)-plus 9

65 deaths-no change

5,407 collections-plus 8

5,472 completed (recovery + death) cases-98.8%

1,756 variant cases-plus 4

6 outbreaks-2 plus

Halton’s situation

279 active cases-minus 31

37 cases in hospitals throughout Halton-minus 10

17,527 in total (confirmed + possible)-plus 24

224 deaths-no change

17,024 collections-plus 55 times

17,248 completed (recovery + death) cases-98.3% of cases

5,694 variant cases-plus 22

23 outbreaks-plus 1

Caution: The Halton region has combined its recovery numbers into a single number, showing cases that may now be closed. This total includes some cases where the coronavirus was not recovered. In the Halton area, the names of active workplaces are not disclosed.

Ontario COVID-19 Update

State vaccination overview

8.29 million people have been vaccinated at least once (56.31% of the population) and 64.15% of qualified individuals have been vaccinated.

At least 687,000 people are fully vaccinated

8.98 million doses of vaccine administered-plus 144,000 doses

The change is from yesterday’s numbers. The state released information on May 29, 2021 as of the end of yesterday.

13,371 active cases-minus 1,048

749 hospitalized-minus 185

530,543 confirmed cases-plus 1,033

508,428 collections-plus 2,067

8,744 deaths-plus 18 (1 LTC resident)

517,172 resolved cases (death and recovery) or 97.4%

26,565 tests conducted with a positive rate of 4.2%

614 people in ICU-minus 12

417 people wearing a ventilator-minus 21 people

63 active and ongoing institutional outbreaks-plus 2

Variant of Concern (VOC) Summary

125,035 confirmed cases of B.1.1.7 variant-plus 863

947 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant-plus 2

2,814 confirmed cases of P.1 variant-plus 20

33,499 cases with unknown confirmed mutations-plus 20

Canada and Global COVID-19 Update

Overview of national vaccination

21.43 million people have been vaccinated at least once (56.38% of pop).

At least 2 million people are fully vaccinated

23.43 million doses of vaccine given-plus 346,000

The Canadian numbers have changed since the last update of Oakville News. May 29, 2021.. Due to the large number of cases nationwide and worldwide, both are estimates (within 0.1% of the total).

37,087 active cases-minus 1,500 plus

2,537 active hospitalizations-minus 254

So far 1.38 million confirmed and suspicious cases-an additional 2,140

1.32 million collections-plus 3,650 times

25,455 deaths-plus 29

Ranking 63rd in the world death toll per capita 66.99 per 100,000

USCOVID-19 update

Cumulative total of 33.07 million

591,265 people died

50% of the U.S. population has been vaccinated at least once and 40.7% is fully vaccinated

Ranking 18th World deaths per capita is 179.66 per 100,000

World COVID-19 Update

169.59 million cases

3.53 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.54 a billion Vaccine doses are administered worldwide and have not been updated since May 27.

