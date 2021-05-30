Health
Oregon has reported two more COVID-19 deaths. 257 new cases are the lowest since early April
Deschutes County reports 15 new cases, Jefferson County 8, Crook County None
Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There were two new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, increasing the state’s death to 2,668, the Oregon Health Department reported on Sunday. Several months.
The Oregon Department of Health reported 257 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Sunday, bringing the state to a total of 201,260 cases. This was the lowest number of cases per day since 248 cases were reported on April 5.
Vaccination in Oregon
OHA reported on Sunday that 17,982 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 8,104 doses were given on Saturday and 9,878 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Saturday.
Currently, the 7-day moving average is 25,929 times per day.
Oregon currently receives a total of 2,203,469 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,599,347 first and second doses of Moderna, and 142,531 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Sunday, 1,843,416 people have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,237,342 people who have taken at least one dose.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).
These data are tentative and subject to change.
OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Sunday, providing regularly updated vaccination data.
COVID-19 hospitalized
There are 250 patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon, seven fewer than Saturday. There are 60 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, four more than Saturday.
The total number of bedtime for COVID-19-positive patients in the last 7 days was 1,836, a decrease of 11.3% from the last 7 days. The peak number of beds per day for COVID-19-positive patients in the last 7 days is 274.
The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.
Learn more about hospital capacity...
Incident and death
Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday were Baker (1), Benton (2), Craccamus (29), Colombia (6), Couse (2), Curry (1), Deshutes (15). ) Is in the county. ), Douglas (12), Harney (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (8), Josephine (2), Klamath (6), Lane (11), Lynn (16), Marion (30), Morrow (3) ), Multnomah (65), Pork (1), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Union (1), Washington (26), Yamhill (10).
The 2,667th death in Oregon was a 44-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on May 28 and died at the Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center on May 28. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.
The 2,668th death in Oregon was a 57-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on May 18 and died at the Providence Portland Medical Center on May 23. He had a fundamental condition.
|county
|The total number of cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|971
|15
|Benton
|3,194
|twenty two
|Cracker mass
|18,310
|223
|Kratosop
|1,010
|8
|Columbia
|1,832
|29
|Kuus
|2,146
|36
|Crook
|1,201
|twenty two
|curry
|667
|Ten
|Deshoots
|9,649
|79
|Douglas
|3,550
|75
|Gilliam
|64
|1
|Grant
|529
|6
|Harney
|383
|8
|Hood river
|1,204
|32
|Jackson
|11,234
|143
|Jefferson
|2,312
|38
|Josephine
|3,474
|72
|Klamath
|4,680
|73
|lake
|462
|7
|Lane
|13,494
|152
|Lincoln
|1,398
|twenty one
|Rin
|5,346
|76
|Misfortune
|3,562
|63
|Marion
|22,839
|318
|tomorrow
|1,133
|16
|Multnomah
|39,543
|606
|pork
|3,873
|53
|Shaman
|63
|1
|Tillamook
|663
|Four
|Umatira
|8,401
|86
|Union
|1,465
|twenty three
|Warowa
|187
|Five
|Wasco
|1,418
|28
|Washington
|26,320
|238
|Wheeler
|34
|1
|Yang Hill
|4,649
|78 78
|State-wide
|201,260
|2,668
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic tests and estimated cases. Estimated cases are cases that show symptoms such as COVID-19, are in close contact with confirmed cases, and do not have a positive diagnostic test. The country of residence of the case may change as new information becomes available. If any changes occur, the count will be updated accordingly.
2 For more information on individuals who died in COVID-19, Oregon, See press release
Electronic Lab Report (ELR) received 5/29
|county
|Negative ELR
|Positive ELR
|ELR total
|Positive rate
|Baker
|twenty five
|1
|26
|3.8%
|Benton
|152
|2
|154
|1.3%
|Cracker mass
|751
|38
|789
|4.8%
|Kratosop
|81
|0
|81
|0.0%
|Columbia
|111
|7
|118
|5.9%
|Kuus
|94
|1
|95
|1.1%
|Crook
|42
|0
|42
|0.0%
|curry
|Ten
|1
|11
|9.1%
|Deshoots
|257
|18
|275
|6.5%
|Douglas
|177
|9
|186
|4.8%
|Gilliam
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Grant
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Harney
|19
|0
|19
|0.0%
|Hood river
|40
|0
|40
|0.0%
|Jackson
|226
|14
|240
|5.8%
|Jefferson
|28
|Four
|32
|12.5%
|Josephine
|58
|3
|61
|4.9%
|Klamath
|66
|8
|74
|10.8%
|lake
|3
|0
|3
|0.0%
|Lane
|566
|20
|586
|3.4%
|Lincoln
|48
|3
|51
|5.9%
|Rin
|368
|twenty two
|390
|5.6%
|Misfortune
|38
|1
|39
|2.6%
|Marion
|692
|38
|730
|5.2%
|tomorrow
|19
|3
|twenty two
|13.6%
|Multnomah
|1,491
|82
|1,573
|5.2%
|pork
|135
|6
|141
|4.3%
|Shaman
|Four
|0
|Four
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|31
|1
|32
|3.1%
|Umatira
|72
|6
|78 78
|7.7%
|Union
|twenty four
|2
|26
|7.7%
|Warowa
|Five
|1
|6
|16.7%
|Wasco
|33
|1
|34
|2.9%
|Washington
|1,184
|40
|1,224
|3.3%
|Wheeler
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Yang Hill
|1,071
|14
|1,085
|1.3%
|State-wide
|7,925
|346
|8,271
|4.2%
Cumulative ELR
|county
|Negative ELR
|Positive ELR
|ELR total
|Positive rate
|Baker
|12,220
|1,879
|14,099
|13.3%
|Benton
|149,623
|4,857
|154,480
|3.1%
|Cracker mass
|477,103
|28,767
|505,870
|5.7%
|Kratosop
|36,329
|1,740
|38,069
|4.6%
|Columbia
|45,399
|2,497
|47,896
|5.2%
|Kuus
|49,685
|2,608
|52,293
|5.0%
|Crook
|20,665
|1,535
|22,200
|6.9%
|curry
|11,934
|564
|12,498
|4.5%
|Deshoots
|205,290
|11,953
|217,243
|5.5%
|Douglas
|87,115
|3,966
|91,081
|4.4%
|Gilliam
|1,306
|45
|1,351
|3.3%
|Grant
|6,866
|462
|7,328
|6.3%
|Harney
|4,490
|429
|4,919
|8.7%
|Hood river
|33,668
|1,739
|35,407
|4.9%
|Jackson
|230,508
|16,978
|247,486
|6.9%
|Jefferson
|21,010
|2,148
|23,158
|9.3%
|Josephine
|79,914
|4,067
|83,981
|4.8%
|Klamath
|53,558
|5,345
|58,903
|9.1%
|lake
|5,936
|462
|6,398
|7.2%
|Lane
|522,852
|16,281
|539,133
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|45,546
|2,735
|48,281
|5.7%
|Rin
|152,373
|9,643
|162,016
|6.0%
|Misfortune
|27,426
|5,227
|32,653
|16.0%
|Marion
|370,454
|34,214
|404,668
|8.5%
|tomorrow
|7,899
|1,355
|9,254
|14.6%
|Multnomah
|1,112,924
|60,080
|1,173,004
|5.1%
|pork
|76,498
|5,116
|81,614
|6.3%
|Shaman
|1,488
|72
|1,560
|4.6%
|Tillamook
|16,067
|662
|16,729
|4.0%
|Umatira
|70,220
|9,395
|79,615
|11.8%
|Union
|22,631
|1,849
|24,480
|7.6%
|Warowa
|3,398
|190
|3,588
|5.3%
|Wasco
|36,315
|1,774
|38,089
|4.7%
|Washington
|688,357
|43,585
|731,942
|6.0%
|Wheeler
|752
|32
|784
|4.1%
|Yang Hill
|154,158
|7,661
|161,819
|4.7%
|State-wide
|4,841,977
|291,912
|5,133,889
|5.7%
Details of COVID-19 vaccination
For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see the OHA web page (English language Or Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.
