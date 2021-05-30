LA County reports four new deaths and 175 cases of Coloane virus on Sunday – Pasadena Star News





The Los Angeles County Public Health Department confirmed four new deaths and 175 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, May 30. There are generally delays in reporting on weekends, but the numbers continue to indicate a weakening pandemic. To date, public health has identified 1,243,882 positive cases of COVID-19 in all areas of LA County, killing a total of 24,339 people. There are 258 COVID-19 people currently hospitalized. Test results are available to more than 6,760,000 individuals, with 17% testing positive. The daily test positive rate is 0.3%. While the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Los Angeles County has continued to decline slightly over the past month, health officials say that people continue to be vaccinated and maintain safety practices, especially on holiday weekends. Said it was important. Public health officials said that if all people at the Memorial Day rally were fully vaccinated, they could meet indoors and outdoors without the need for masking or distance. However, if guests from multiple households are not vaccinated, they should wear masks and, preferably outdoors, away from others. Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer also said she and her department had deep sympathy for friends and family who were saddened to lose their loved ones on this anniversary. “We are all pleased that this Memorial Day looks very different from the previous Memorial Day. We are very relieved that many of us will be able to meet again with family and friends,” she said. Told. “If you’re celebrating with an elderly person and haven’t been vaccinated, use a mask outdoors to celebrate safely, at a distance, or virtually. All unvaccinated yet. We encourage people to have time to get vaccinated. The vaccine provides the best protection and keeps infections low in LA County. “ Until Thursday, June 3rd, all county-operated vaccination sites, city sites, and St. John’s Well Child and Family Center sites will be vaccinated with the first COVID-19 vaccine or for the first time for all 18 years and older. Bring the vaccinated person. For the second vaccination schedule, you will have the opportunity to win a pair of tickets for the 2021-2022 home season of either LA Kings or LA Galaxy. The award will be awarded to the two residents. Anyone over the age of 12 is eligible for vaccination. Health officials in Los Angeles County have continued their efforts to reach a vaccination-averse community and announced a partnership with gang rehab organization Homeboy Industries to announce a range of public services that encourage COVID-19 vaccination. As of Friday, the county received a total of 9,564,035 vaccinations, including more than 5.5 million first doses and more than 4 million second doses. Of the counties over the age of 16, 63% have been vaccinated at least once and 51% have been fully vaccinated. Of those over the age of 65, 85% have been vaccinated at least once and 72% have been fully vaccinated.

