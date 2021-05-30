South Surrey Men Develop Thrombosis After AstraZeneca Vaccination – Chilliwack Advances

Men in South Sally who develop blood clots after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine encourage people to monitor their symptoms for a little longer than recommended by health officials.

According to Ontario’s public health, about 1 in 60,000 people can develop a blood clot after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. The BC Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccinated people need to be aware of their symptoms between 4 and 20 days after vaccination. Symptoms include headache, seizures, difficulty moving, blurred vision, difficulty speaking, shortness of breath, chest pain, severe abdominal pain, swelling of the arms and legs, abnormal bruising and reddish or purple spots under the skin. included.

Hull Fraser Bringerland received the shot on April 5th. It was April 30th that I first noticed that I was having a hard time holding my breath while squashing. Bringerland said it had been so long since the symptoms appeared that he wrote them down as stress at work, or age.

“You can explain a lot,” he said. Peace Arch News.

Despite his elevated resting heart rate, he felt normal outside the squash court. A week later he returned to squash and felt short of breath again.

“I had a harder time holding my breath than usual. I went home and told my wife about it. She has this 811 helpline I can call. It reminded me of that … Anyway, I didn’t do it. “

The following week, everything was back to normal until Bringerland returned to court.

“This time it wasn’t. I really had a hard time breathing. I played a lot, but it took me more time between rallies … This strange kind of emptiness in my lungs. And that I couldn’t catch up with, “he said.

This time he called 811 and the doctor listed some symptoms. The doctor asked if there was swelling on one leg, but he didn’t.

It wasn’t until late that day that I noticed one leg was swollen.

Bringerland had a blood test.

“The doctor called me and told me that my d-dimer level was up. You really have to take part in the scan right now, and that was the highlight.”

Bringerland spent about nine hours at Peace Arch Hospital and underwent a series of tests. Between tests, he searched medical journals and found two people diagnosed with AstraZeneca-related blood clots 27 and 29 days after firing.

“That’s why the whole process was distinguished from what I was guided to believe. That is, I took a shot six weeks ago, why is that so? But then I started thinking. Did … wait a minute, my first set of dyspnea was April 30th, or 25th, “Bringerland said.

“I started reading a little more and was convinced that this was somehow related to AstraZeneca.”

To treat blood clots, Bringerland has been prescribed anticoagulants for 3 months.

However, doctors treating Bringerland are not convinced that blood clots are associated with the vaccine, he said.

“She points out the fact that many people have these thrombotic events, deep vein thrombosis, which happened well before AstraZeneca,” he said. It was. “Everything she sees in connection with AstraZeneca, one of the diagnostics is to look at the platelet count. In all cases she saw, when linked to AstraZeneca, the platelet count was low, My number was not small. “

“So she’s not sure it’s related to Astra Zenevca. Now I’m sure, and suddenly I’m a weird medical expert, so I know everything.” He joked.

Whether or not Bringerland’s blood clot is associated with AstraZeneca, he wants to remind people to always pay attention to their symptoms. He said it was easy to write down things and explain the symptoms, as he did at the beginning.

Bringerland admits that his wife has recommended calling 811 and accepts a little friendly raspberries from his peers.

“Fraser, we thought you were one in a million, so I’m sorry to know you’re one in 60,000,” one of his friends jokingly said. It was.