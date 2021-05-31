Latest figures for COVID-19 in Canada on Sunday, May 30, 2021

The latest number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Canada as of 8:00 pm EST on Sunday, May 30, 2021. There are 1,378,971 confirmed cases in Canada. Canada: 1,378,971 confirmed cases (35,935 activities, 1,317,524 resolutions, 25,512 deaths).

The latest number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Canada as of 8:00 pm EST on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

There are 1,378,971 confirmed cases in Canada.

Canada: 1,378,971 confirmed cases (35,935 activities, 1,317,524 resolutions, 25,512 deaths).* The total number of cases includes 13 cases confirmed among travelers repatriated.

There were 2,238 new cases on Sunday. The percentage of active cases is 94.55 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 19,112 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 2,730.

Thirty-four new deaths were reported on Sunday. A total of 281 new deaths have been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is 40. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.11 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 67.13 per 100,000.

34,717,353 tests have been completed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,309 confirmed cases (108 activities, 1,195 resolutions, 6 deaths).

There were seven new cases on Sunday. The proportion of active cases is 20.69 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 56 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 8.

No deaths have been reported in the last week. The overall mortality rate is 1.15 per 100,000.

270,852 tests have been completed.

Prince Edward Island: 202 confirmed cases (12 activities, 190 resolutions, 0 deaths).

There were no new cases on Sunday. The percentage of active cases is 7.52 per 100,000. In the last 7 days, a total of 2 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for the new case is zero.

No deaths have been reported in the last week. The overall mortality rate is zero per 100,000.

162,241 tests have been completed.

Nova Scotia: 5,550 confirmed cases (505 active, 4,960 resolved, 85 dead).

There were 20 new cases on Sunday. The percentage of active cases is 51.56 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 264 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 38.

One new death was reported on Sunday. A total of 6 new deaths have been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is 1. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.09 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 8.68 per 100,000.

810,516 tests have been completed.

New Brunswick: 2,200 confirmed cases (144 activities, 2,013 resolutions, 43 deaths).

There were 9 new cases on Sunday. The percentage of active cases is 18.43 per 100,000. In the last 7 days, a total of 71 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for the new case is 10.

No deaths have been reported in the last week. The overall mortality rate is 5.5 per 100,000.

342,603 ​​tests have been completed.

Quebec: 370,043 confirmed cases (4,182 activities, 354,734 resolutions, 11,127 deaths).

There were 315 new cases on Sunday. The percentage of active cases is 48.77 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 2,667 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 381.

Two new deaths were reported on Sunday. A total of 43 new deaths have been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is 6. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.07 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 129.77 per 100,000.

9,199,010 tests have been completed.

Ontario: 530,543 confirmed cases (13,371 activities, 508,428 resolutions, 8,744 deaths).

There were 1,033 new cases on Sunday. The percentage of active cases is 90.75 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 8,078 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 1,154.

Eighteen new deaths were reported on Sunday. A total of 130 new deaths have been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is 19. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.13 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 59.35 per 100,000.

15,026,728 tests have been completed.

Manitoba: 50,790 confirmed cases (4,569 activities, 45,169 resolutions, 1,052 deaths).

There were 292 new cases on Sunday. The percentage of active cases is 331.26 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 2,356 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 337.

Seven new deaths were reported on Sunday. A total of 23 new deaths have been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is 3. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.24 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 76.27 per 100,000.

792,850 tests have been completed.

Saskatchewan: 46,635 confirmed cases (1,430 activities, 44,667 resolutions, 538 deaths).

There were 171 new cases on Sunday. The percentage of active cases is 121.32 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 1,030 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 147.

One new death was reported on Sunday. A total of 11 new deaths have been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is 2. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.13 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 45.64 per 100,000.

854,614 tests have been completed.

Alberta: 227,246 confirmed cases (8,073 activities, 216,954 resolutions, 2,219 deaths).

There were 391 new cases on Sunday. The percentage of active cases is 182.57 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 3,051 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 436.

Five new deaths were reported on Sunday. A total of 43 new deaths have been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is 6. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.14 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 50.18 per 100,000.

4,497,687 tests have been completed.

British Columbia: 143,581 confirmed cases (3,529 activities, 138,360 resolutions, 1,692 deaths).

There were no new cases on Sunday. The percentage of active cases is 68.55 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 1,527 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 218.

There were no newly reported deaths on Sunday. A total of 25 new deaths have been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is 4. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.07 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 32.87 per 100,000.

2,712,172 tests have been completed.

Yukon: 84 confirmed cases (zero activity, 82 resolutions, 2 deaths).

There were no new cases on Sunday. In the last 7 days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The 7-day moving average for the new case is zero.

No deaths have been reported in the last week. The overall mortality rate is 4.76 per 100,000.

9,129 tests have been completed.

Northwest Territories: 127 confirmed cases (2 activities, 125 resolutions, 0 deaths).

There were no new cases on Sunday. The percentage of active cases is 4.43 per 100,000. In the last 7 days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The 7-day moving average for the new case is zero.

No deaths have been reported in the last week. The overall mortality rate is zero per 100,000.

23,227 tests have been completed.

Nunavut Territory: 648 confirmed cases (10 active, 634 resolved, 4 dead).

There were no new cases on Sunday. The proportion of active cases is 25.41 per 100,000. In the last 7 days, a total of 10 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 1.

No deaths have been reported in the last week. The overall mortality rate is 10.16 per 100,000.

15,648 tests have been completed.

This report was automatically generated by the Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on May 30, 2021.

Canadian press