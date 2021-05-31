LA County reports 4 deaths and 175 new cases of COVID-19





While the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline in Los Angeles County, authorities have emphasized the importance of staying vigilant on Memorial Day weekends, as less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. .. Public health officials on Sunday reported four deaths and 175 new cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County.But Authorities urged residents to follow Maskman date On weekends, choose an outdoor gathering rather than an indoor one. “The disease hasn’t gone away,” Governor Gavin Newsom said last week. “Memorial Day weekends are not holidays.” County Public Health officials warned that the numbers released on Sunday were likely to be underestimated due to late weekend reports. About 250 people in the county were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday. 8,098 people were hospitalized during the surge in early January. More than 24,000 people in the county died of COVID-19. According to a Times analysis, about 54% of Californians are vaccinated once with the COVID-19 vaccine, and about 44% of Californians are fully vaccinated. “The best way to prepare for Memorial Day or a safe holiday on July 4th is to get vaccinated,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health in Los Angeles County last week. However, Californian vaccination rates have slowed from about 400,000 to about 200,000 per day during peak hours.In an attempt to reverse this slide, Newsom announced Plans to distribute $ 116.5 million incentivesAnyone who has been vaccinated in the coming weeks has a chance to participate in the draw and earn money. The state plans to fully resume its economy on June 15. Public health professionals 85% of Americans Must Be Vaccinated For life to begin to resemble the pre-pandemic state. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 50% of Americans are vaccinated at least once, and about 41% of Americans are fully vaccinated. It has been administered nearly 300 million times nationwide. Times staff writers Luke Money and Emily Baum Gartner contributed to the report.

