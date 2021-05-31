According to the CDC report, it is very rare to get infected with COVID-19 after vaccination.

Of the more than 100 million fully vaccinated people, less than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 required hospitalization, according to a promising new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC admits that it probably underestimates positive COVID-19 cases, but the report strongly reminds us of the actual efficacy of the vaccine.

The CDC report records the amount of so-called “breakthrough infectious diseases.” These are positive COVID-19 cases found in subjects at least 14 days after all recommended doses of vaccine.

By April 30, 2021, the CDC has reported approximately 101 million fully vaccinated individuals in the United States. In its large complete vaccination cohort, the CDC states that only 10,262 breakthrough infections were officially recorded.

About a quarter of these breakthrough infections were classified as asymptomatic. Only 995 of these infections were hospitalized and only 160 deaths were recorded. The average age of deceased patients was 82 years, and it was reported that nearly 20% of deaths could be unrelated to COVID-19.

The CDC is careful to be aware of reporting restrictions. In particular, keep in mind that the overall breakthrough number of infections is likely to be underestimated.

“… The number of breakthrough cases of the COVID-19 vaccine reported is likely to be a significant undercount of all SARS-CoV-2 infections in fully vaccinated individuals,” the report said. Says. “The national surveillance system relies on passive and voluntary reporting, and the data may not be complete or representative. Many people with breakthrough vaccine infections, especially none. People who are symptomatic or who are experiencing a mild illness may not seek testing. “

Despite the potentially high number of asymptomatic or mild COVID-19 cases, the surprisingly low hospitalizations and deaths of vaccinated individuals reflect another recent event. Masu Large-scale real-world study from Israel.. The study Lancet In early May, we examined nearly 5 million people vaccinated with Pfizer’s mRNA candidates. We found that 95.3 percent of vaccinated people were protected from symptomatic infections.

Another recent actual CDC study is MRNA COVID-19 vaccine for people over 65 years old.. Vaccination was found to reduce the risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 in that age group by 94%.

Under the influence of these recent discoveries, the CDC is now primarily shifting to monitoring breakthrough infectious diseases in inpatients. In a recent briefing, CDC director Rochelle Walensky argued that the agency’s main focus was on severe illness and death.

“You know that these vaccines have been studied to prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death. And when you look at these breakthrough infections, these are what we are most concerned about. It is. ” Valensky says.. “Before we started researching breakthrough infections in inpatients only, we were studying all breakthrough infections. What we started to find was that most of them were completely complete. It is asymptomatic, and in fact, when we studied and sequenced them, there were viruses that were inadequate to even do so. “

However, not everyone is convinced that the correct approach is that this new CDC focuses on monitoring cases of severe COVID-19. The CDC argues that it makes sense to focus on monitoring serious cases that lead to hospitalization, but others mean that this can miss new and proliferating viral variants. I insist.

“If there are new variants, or if there is a change in the frequency of the variants, you may want to investigate faster than waiting for them to appear in severely hospitalized cases.” Saad Omar says, An infectious disease epidemiologist at Yale University. “This allows us to anticipate the outbreak rather than tracking it down.”

Source: CDC