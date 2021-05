Venezuela will be vaccinated with 5 million vaccines via COVAX in July, Maduro said

Health workers will be vaccinated against China’s China National Pharmaceutical Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) vaccine on May 28, 2021, on a special vaccination day for medical personnel in the city of Barta in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS / Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Venezuela has received 5 million coronavirus vaccines through the COVAX program as of July and is aiming to receive Johnson & Johnson, President Nicolas Maduro said Sunday. South American countries announced the launch of a vaccination campaign this weekend as vaccinations were delayed due to payment issues. This will lag behind most vaccination efforts in the region. In Venezuela, the pandemic was less serious than in other countries due to chronic petrol shortages and early lockdowns, according to a study by local doctors and scientists. “The (The) COVAX system promised more than 5 million vaccinations in July,” Maduro said in a television broadcast. “I’m also looking for Janssen’s Johnson & Johnson (vaccine). I have a request from the COVAX system.” The COVAX facility, supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccinations and Vaccinations (GAVI), aims to secure 2 billion vaccinations for low-income countries by the end of 2021. Field media inquiries about the COVAX program did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Venezuela announced this weekend that it will launch a mass vaccination campaign by inoculating seniors who are part of a state identification system known as the Homeland Card, which has been widely criticized as a system of politically persuasive discrimination. did. Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said that anyone not registered with the Fatherland Card System can request a vaccine from the Ministry of Health’s website. The government said it plans to distribute about 1.3 million vaccinations at about 27 vaccination sites nationwide without providing details on the location of those sites. The Ministry of Information did not immediately respond to requests for additional details. The Venezuelan government says it has received about 2.7 million vaccines from Russia and China this year. COVAX secured 2.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine for Venezuela earlier this year. However, the Maduro government has banned the use of the vaccine due to concerns about the possibility of blood clotting. The World Health Organization said it was not enough to justify stopping the use of the vaccine. The country reports about 230,000 COVID-19 cases and about 3,000 deaths. Doctors say the actual numbers are probably higher due to underreporting and limited testing. According to Maduro, the government is currently investigating whether Indian variants entered the country via Colombia. Our standard: Thomson Reuters trusts the principles.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos