Health Benefits of Smoking Cessation, and Tips for Effectively Kicking Habits-Health News, Firstpost

Cigarette smoke contains toxic chemicals that damage the inner walls of the airways and lungs.

World Health Organization May 31st “World No Tobacco Day”. This year’s theme is “Commitment to Quit”, which is considered very important in our time. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Pandemic.

Relationship with smoking COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Infection is controversial. Early studies in China and Europe appear to indicate that smokers have a low prevalence of COVID infection, suggesting a protective effect on smoking against the effects of COVID. However, subsequent analysis showed serious methodological flaws in these studies.And in subsequent studies, smokers actually Coronavirus infection.

COVID infection and pulmonary complications in smokers

COVID mainly affects the lungs, and smoking also damages the lungs. Global studies suggest that smokers have a higher incidence of severe lung complications after COVID than nonsmokers. Earlier this year, the World Health Organization published a scientific summary showing that smokers are at increased risk of serious illness and death. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) ..

Given the fact that smokers are traditionally known to be susceptible to infections, especially respiratory infections such as influenza, pneumonia and tuberculosis, these findings regarding the adverse effects of smoking are not surprising.

Weakened immune system and increased risk of infection

Smoking involves contact of fingers and potentially contaminated cigarettes on the lips, increasing the risk of viral transmission from the hands to the mouth. In addition, chewing tobacco products are usually associated with spitting in public places, which also accelerates the risk of COVID transmission through salivary droplets.

Smokers are also more likely to suffer from heart disease, stroke, cancer, chronic lung disease, and diabetes, all of which develop serious illness in patients affected by COVID and adversely affect clinical outcomes. Is an important comorbidity of the disease.

Therefore, it is important for smokers to break the habit. And the COVID pandemic wasn’t a good time to quit smoking. However, given the prevalence of economic and social stress during a pandemic, it can be a challenge. Smokers need help to quit. And the WHO World No Tobacco Day 2021 Campaign aims to empower and support tobacco users on their journey to quit smoking.

There is no single easy way to quit smoking, but here are some tips

-Create a “stop planning” and stick to it. You can make several mistakes. Keep trying and don’t give up.

・ Change the meal. There are several foods that improve the taste of tobacco, such as meat, alcohol, tea, coffee and sodas. Avoid them and have fruits, vegetables, cheese, water, and fresh fruit juices instead. Also, if you have a habit of smoking after a meal, change your routine and do some activities to distract you.

・ We will set up support groups to support this, such as family, friends, doctors, and counselors.

Nicotine replacement therapies such as chewing gum and skin patches can be very helpful in overcoming withdrawal symptoms.

• Avoid stressful situations during the first few weeks after you quit smoking.

Exercise has been shown to reduce cravings and some withdrawal symptoms, even with a 5-minute walk or stretch.

• Stay around non-smoker friends and avoid smokers for a while.

• Clean your home, surroundings, clothing, and belongings to avoid the smell of cigarette smoke that reminds you of smoking.

Below are answers to some common questions about the dangers of smoking.

What are the unique dangers of smoking for women?

Smoking is bad for both genders, but women experience certain additional adverse health effects, apart from what is common to all genders. Some of these are:

Premature menopausal disorders reduce the chances of giving birth and increase the risk of cancers specific to women, such as early “aging” of breast and cervical cancer. Smoking during pregnancy exposes the foetation to toxic substances and can cause several complications such as neonatal abnormalities and miscarriage.

What are the long-term and short-term health effects of smoking among adolescents?

Short-term effects of smoking include throat irritation, coughing, asthma, wheezing, unhealthy dental and oral hygiene. These are due to carcinogens such as nicotine, tar and carbon monoxide contained in tobacco.

The long-term effects of smoking are more dangerous. Smoking has been shown to be strongly associated with many life-threatening illnesses, including a variety of cancers, diabetes, respiratory illnesses, and cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack and stroke. Vision problems, infertility problems, and weakened immunity are also more common in smokers than in nonsmokers. Overall, smoking is associated with a decrease in life expectancy.

When it comes to mental health, smoking is generally known to relieve stress and help people relax, but it has been shown to increase anxiety levels and smokers are at risk of clinical depression. It will be higher. For people who are dependent on nicotine, missing smoke can cause irritability, mood swings, and impede normal functioning. Loss of appetite and disturbed sleep cycles are also common among smokers.

Can smokers and tobacco users be at increased risk of COVID 19 infection?

Smokers may be more susceptible COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Infections and related severe pulmonary complications for the following reasons:

How does smoking cessation affect my body?

The beneficial effects of smoking cessation begin almost immediately within minutes to hours and continue to be seen for years to 10 years.

Within 30-60 minutes, your heart rate and blood pressure begin to drop.

In about 12 hours, carbon monoxide levels in the blood drop normally.

By 4-12 weeks, blood circulation and lung function will improve.

By 3-6 months, cough and shortness of breath are reduced, and the risk of respiratory infections is also reduced.

In one year, the risk of coronary heart disease is reduced to about half that of smokers.

In 5 years, the risk of heart attack and stroke is reduced to the risk of nonsmokers.

By 10 years, the risk of lung cancer is reduced to about half that of smokers, and the risk of cancer of the mouth, throat, and esophagus is also reduced.

Withdrawal symptoms can occur during the first few days after quitting smoking, but in the long run, quitting smoking reduces mental irritability, anxiety, depression, and mood swings.

Smoking cessation also reduces the likelihood of impotence, infertility, preterm birth and miscarriage.

And finally, smoking cessation improves life expectancy.

The author is a senior interventional cardiologist at the Asian Cardiovascular Institute.