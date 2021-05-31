The outbreak of Vic elderly care is expected to worsen

Elderly caregivers and other workers in Melbourne tested positive for COVID-19 because authorities favored the outbreak worsening before it improved.

Health Minister Martin Foley confirmed that in addition to the five cases already reported on Monday, six more locally acquired cases were detected past the midnight deadline.

On the fourth day of Victoria’s seven-day blockade, Acting Prime Minister James Merlino said authorities were moving the “neck and neck” with the virus.

“No doubt, the situation is very serious,” he told reporters.

“The next few days will remain important. I would like to be very clear with everyone, this outbreak may get worse before it gets better.”

Health officials have identified 4200 major close contacts, with 77% returning negative tests so far.

Brett Sutton, Chief Health Officer of Victoria, said many of these key close contacts are based in Victoria.

Merlino said it was too early to determine if the state-wide blockade needed to be extended beyond Thursday at 11:59 pm, a daily suggestion.

“We have many exposed sites. There are many high-risk sites that we are concerned about,” he said.

Three of the 11 new cases reported on Monday are associated with an outbreak at Arcare Maidstone in the northwestern part of the city after institutional health care workers returned positive results on Sunday.

Among them was a resident of Arcare Maidstone, a woman in her 90s, who was later transferred to the hospital.

“The fact that this outbreak has sneaked into many private homes for the elderly is clearly a huge concern for the Victoria State Government,” Foley said.

A female son from Altona and an unvaccinated colleague who worked for three days at Blue Cross Western Gardens in Sunshine last week also tested positive.

Last year, the second wave of Victoria’s devastating COVID-19 killed more than 600 people in elderly housing and led to a 112-day blockade.

The majority were infected with the virus from their staff, many of whom worked in multiple facilities.

Foley said he would resist the temptation to criticize the federal government after abolishing rules banning private elderly care staff from working in multiple locations.

Contact tracers have not yet determined how the first workers caught the virus, and genomic sequencing, which is expected to return within the next 24 hours, has led to the incident in the original city of Whittlesea. I hope it can be linked to the outbreak.

Unlike the first worker who received her first dose, her colleague received her first COVID-19 jab because she was “on a personal vacation” when the vaccination was given. I didn’t.

Colin Singh, CEO of Arcare, said older people have been vaccinated once with the Pfizer vaccine and are waiting for the second.

Only one-third of Arcare Maidstone’s 110 staff and 53 of the 76 residents have been vaccinated so far and are expected to receive their first or second vaccination on Monday. ..

Health Minister Greg Hunt said 85% of residents of private geriatric care facilities and 100% of Victorian housing facilities are vaccinated.

Lisa Fitzpatrick, secretary of the Victorian Chapter of the Australian Federation of Nursing and Midwives, said vaccination rates at Maidstone facilities indicate a “slow culture” of elderly care in Canberra.

The Blue Cross Western Gardens facility, Royal Freemasons Copin and Footscray sites, have joined Arcea Maidstone to keep residents in their rooms.