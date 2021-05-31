New drug developed to prevent coronavirus and related mutant infections found to be effective in mice | Literature Information | J-GLOBAL Science and Technology Link Center Weather Channel-Weather Channel Articles





Representative image (IANS) Researchers in the United States have developed a new drug that can not only prevent SARS-CoV-2 and its variants, but also treat other respiratory coronaviruses in mice. A team led by the University of Pennsylvania has developed the drug diABZI, which activates the body’s innate immune response, effectively prevents severe COVID-19 symptoms, including a South African-derived mutant (B1351), and suppresses its spread in mice. Scientists said it was developed. .. Mice treated with diABZI showed much less weight loss than control mice, significantly reduced lung and nostril viral load, and increased cytokine production. “Few drugs have been identified as game changers in stopping SARS-CoV-2 infection. Therapeutically activating the initial immune response with a single dose is a promising strategy for controlling the virus. Concerns. ” Sarah Cherry, a professor of pathology and medicine at Perelman School of Medicine in Varsity, said. “There is an urgent need to develop effective antiviral drugs to control SARS-CoV-2 infection and disease, especially as dangerous variants of the virus continue to emerge,” she said. I added.Survey results are published in the journal Scientific immunochemistry. By observing human lung cell lines infected with SARS-CoV-2, the team discovered that the virus could hide and slow the early recognition and response of the immune system. They performed high-throughput screening of 75 drugs targeting lung cell sensing pathways and examined their effect on viral infections under a microscope. They identified nine candidates, including two cyclic dinucleotides (CDNs) that significantly suppressed infection by activating STING (simulation of the interferon gene). According to Cherry, CDNs are less potent and the quality of the drug is poor, so her team also decided to test a newly developed small molecule STING agonist called diABZI. Tests in mice infected with COVID-19 have shown that diABZI activates STING to strongly inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection in a variety of strains, including the strain B1351 of concern. It was. In addition, diABZI may also inhibit human parainfluenza virus and rhinovirus replication in cultured cells. Therefore, STING agonists may be more widely effective against other respiratory viruses, the researchers said. **** The above article was published by a news agency with minimal headline and text changes.

