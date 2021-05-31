There is no more motivation to quit smoking than the current health crisis: CIRC





New Delhi, May 31 (IANSlife) Covid-19 mortality rate is higher in patients with comorbidities directly related to tobacco, Rajiv Gandhi The Institute and Research Center (RGCIRC) has launched an awareness drive to persuade people to quit smoking during these times. It’s well established It is the main reason for comorbidities in humans such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension and chronic respiratory illness. “Covid-19 is primarily a respiratory illness. The lungs and airways AK Dewan, Dean of the Department of Surgical Oncology at Rajiv Gandhi, states that smokers are already at risk and that smokers, such as dyspnea, are much more severely infected with Covid-19 than nonsmokers. Laboratories and research centers. According to LM Darlon, Head of Breast Tumor Surgery at RG CIRC It is the only major cause of cancer in India. These include lung cancer, head and neck cancer, and oral cancer that are directly related to tobacco consumption. For lung cancer, smoking is a major risk factor, accounting for two-thirds of the incidence of lung cancer. Mudit Agarwal, Senior Consultant for Head and Neck Surgical Oncology at RGCIRC, said: The World Health Organization (WHO) also states that tobacco use increases the risk of suffering from the serious symptoms of Covid-19’s illness. WHO states that smokers are up to 50% more at risk of developing serious illness or death from Covid-19. According to a recent report published by the National Cancer Registry (NCRI) under the Indian Medical Research Council, 27% of cancer cases are caused by tobacco consumption. According to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS), in India 2016-17, about 267 million people, or 29% of Indians over the age of 15, used tobacco in various forms. This makes India one of the highest tobacco consumption in the world. According to Mudit Aggarwal, everyone who uses tobacco should undergo regular screening. Oral cancer can be detected in the early stages of precancerous cancer through regular screening. For early detection, robotic surgery can be performed to minimize the side effects of surgery. If you are late, the cost of treatment will be high and your survival rate will be low. Oral cancer is the most common cancer in Indian men. Non-healing ulcers in the mouth, especially painless ulcers and lumps in the neck, are signs of warning that should not be ignored. Darlon advised S to make an SMS pledge during the Covid Pandemic, which is a safe distance from cigarettes. M is hiding from cigarettes. And S is disinfecting himself from the toxic effects of tobacco. (Siddhi Jain can be contacted at [email protected]) –IANS sj / (Only the headlines and photos in this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff. The rest of the content is automatically generated from the syndicate feed.)

Dear reader, Business Standards has always worked hard to provide you with up-to-date information and commentary on developments that interest you and have a wide range of political and economic impacts on your country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offerings only strengthened our determination and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times resulting from Covid-19, we keep you up to date with credible news, authoritative views, and sharp commentary on issues of relevant topics. I will continue to promise to keep it.

However, there is a request. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need more support to continue to provide higher quality content. Our subscription model has seen encouraging reactions from many who subscribe to our online content. More subscriptions to our online content can only help us reach our goal of providing you with better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and reliable journalism. Your support through more subscriptions will help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Supporting high quality journalism, Subscribe to business standards.. Digital editor

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos