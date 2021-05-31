Health
Interactive map reveals Covid rate in your area as clusters detected in the northwest
This interactive map reveals a coronavirus infection in your area as a cluster of cases was detected in the northwest.
The northwestern region has been hit by Indian variants, and the director of health is now rushing to vaccinate residents to prevent it from spreading throughout the community.
The interactive map above shows the regions of the country with the highest infection rates per 100,000 people.
Areas of dark shades have a higher number of infections than areas of light shades.
Blackburn is currently the most infected area in the country After it overtook Bolton.
The interactive map above shows that the northwestern part forms a cluster of infections with Kirkries, Hyndburn, and Burnley, recording a high case rate.
Other areas with high case rates include Preston, South Rible, Rible Valley and Rochdale.
Looking at region-based data and the number of people who test positive for Covid in the northwest every day, it’s nearly 15 times higher than in other regions.
Every day, 935 people test positive for Covid in the northwest. In contrast, 66 were positive in the southwest.
The three most infected areas are also concentrated in the northwest.
A total of 584 confirmed cases were recorded in Blackburn during the seven days leading up to May 26, according to public health services (PHE) data.
This is equivalent to 390.1 cases per 100,000 people. In other words, the town of Lancashire overtook Bolton. Where the case is finally starting to fall 386.7 cases are recorded per 100,000 cases.
In the north and Rossendale, we also have the third highest incidence of new Covid-19 cases in the United Kingdom.
Currently, there are 292.4 cases per 100,000 people. This is a surge from 63 cases per 100,000 people just a week ago.
Overall, 230 (61%) of the UK’s 380 regions recorded a weekly increase in Covid cases as of May 26.
A daily look at infection rates in other regions shows that 355 people are positive per day in London.
Yorkshire and the Humber is just behind the capital, with 325 positives daily, followed by 233 new infections daily in the southeast.
In West Midlands, 182 people are positive daily, and in East Midlands, 142 are tested positive for bugs.
There are 120 new infections daily in the northeast and 116 new infections daily in eastern England.
Throughout the UK The number of people who tested positive increased by almost 40% in just one week. An additional 3,240 cases were reported on Sunday.
The nasty news looks like this Boris Johnson ponders the decision on whether all restrictions can be lifted on June 21st..
Deaths are currently low, with six deaths reported yesterday.
Low rates are expected to mean that the UK jab deployment has Broken the link between infectious diseases, hospitalizations and deaths -Despite the establishment of new super-infectious variants.
So far, more than 39.2 million people in the UK have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 25.3 million have received the second dose.
Last week, the UK further boosted its vaccine efforts. Johnson & Johnson Jab Approved for use by regulators.
MHRA, a drug regulator, said jabs have passed safety and efficacy standards.
Earlier this year, the single-dose vaccine was shown as: 67% effect overall For prevention of Covid infection, depending on the variant.
It is also 85% effective in preventing serious illness and hospitalization.
The advantage of jabs is that they do not need to be given twice like AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna.
