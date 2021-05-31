New research shows brain training programs that are not associated with cognitive benefits





No, brain training games don’t make you smarter. New research has investigated this phenomenon, but it’s bad news for those who want to say that the game is smarter than those who want to play Candy Crush. From computer games to crossword puzzles to Sudoku, people believe these games will sharpen their psychic abilities. Remember, the urge to strengthen our cognitive abilities to the point of driving a billion-dollar industry, according to some estimates. But that’s not how it works. Bobby Stojanoski, a cognitive neuroscientist at Western University in Ontario, and his colleagues performed exercise, perhaps the greatest test of these programs. Part of their research.. The team adopted a diverse set of over 1,000 people working on these brain training games and evaluated them compared to the other 7,500 people who did not do any of these brain training. In a summary of a paper entitled “Brain Training Habits Are Not Related to General Benefits to Cognition: Online Study of Over 1,000” Brain Trainers “”, scientists read attention, reasoning, and working memory. Cognition was assessed using multiple tests to measure, the study, published in the April issue of the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General, said: “Cognitive function measurements and participants are now” brain training. ” There was no relevance between whether or not they were doing it. ” ,Said. Not only that, the study found that the length of time humans were engaged in these brain training programs had nothing to do with cognitive performance measurements. “The results were the same regardless of the age of the participants, the brain training program they used, or whether they expected the brain training to work,” the researchers say. The conclusions of this study pose significant challenges to “brain training” programs aimed at improving general cognitive function in the general population, they said. According to the report of sciencenews.orgThe team has recruited a total of 8,563 volunteers worldwide through its Toronto-based company, Cambridge Brain Sciences. Volunteers answered several questions online about their training habits, the benefits of training, and their views on the programs they used. The report states that 1,009 people accepted the use of brain training programs for an average of eight months. The period varied from individual to individual. Following this, participants completed 12 cognitive tests to assess memory, reasoning, and language skills. And when researchers analyzed the results, they found that those who committed users of the brain training program had no mental advantage over those who did not train. The team found that even the most enthusiastic users did not have an advantage over other users who did not use these programs. “No matter how we sliced ​​the data, we couldn’t find any evidence that brain training was related to cognitive ability,” says Stojanoski. Google podcast, Spotify,

