Mandatory COVID-19 vaccination of elderly care workers under review after referral by Health Minister Greg Hunt





Health professionals who support Australia’s coronavirus response guidance are being asked to rethink whether people working in residential geriatric care need to be vaccinated. Key Point: The Expert Committee was asked to reconsider the mandatory vaccinations of elderly care workers in housing.

A man who lost his mother to COVID says the federal government has learned nothing from the last outbreak of elderly care. Private geriatric care staff work in multiple facilities after the federal government overturned the ban Australia's Chief Health Commission, consisting of state and territory chief health officers and federal authorities, decided in January to oppose mandating elderly care workers to be vaccinated. Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt have asked the Panel to reconsider their advice as Melbourne is working on an outbreak at the Arcare Maidstone facility. "From a duty perspective, I'm referencing the question again to the state's chief health officer and a panel of federal health professionals, so I was queried at the request of the Prime Minister and myself," Hunt said in Canberra on Monday. Said. "It was previously discussed, but for medical reasons, the group's views did not advise to support it." Health Minister Greg Hunt said forced immunization of elderly care workers in housing had previously been discussed. Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd confirmed that the panel was asked to consider advice. "It's an ongoing work," said Professor Kidd. "I hope it will be considered by the National Cabinet later this week." Epidemiologist Professor Mary Louise McClaw states that elderly care workers must be vaccinated. Regarding the afternoon briefing, epidemiologist and infection control expert Mary Louise McClaw said that vaccination of workers "must be mandatory." "I think people should have choices, but not when working with vulnerable people or patients with disabilities and working in quarantine facilities," McClaus said. "If they really have vaccination problems … and they don't want to be vaccinated, they need to be offered jobs outside these areas." Hunt said a 99-year-old woman living in Arcare Maidstone, who had been vaccinated at least once, was transferred to the hospital. Victorian COVID-19 snapshot Occurrence case: 51

Occurrence case: 51 Active case: 54

Active case: 54 Hospitalization example: 2

Hospitalization example: 2 Test results for the last day: 43,874

Test results for the last day: 43,874 Vaccinations on state-owned sites for the past day: 16,752 Updated at 9:36 am on May 31, 2021 Find the latest information Victorian Government Website.. He said a 95-year-old who had been vaccinated at least once was being retested. Both were asymptomatic. Hunt said the institution’s vaccination program was underway. “Residents who did not receive the initial vaccination, did not have family consent, or did not provide their own vaccination are given the strongest encouragement possible to provide that consent. “He said. Orders banning all home care workers working across facilities have also been reinstated. Mishandling of the deployment of geriatric care vaccines accused of being “ridiculous” While Victoria was working on a fourth blockade, Spiros Vasilakis said an outbreak in Elderly Housing with Care caused “fear of entry” after losing his mother Maria during a pandemic last year. He said. Spiros Vasilakis, whose mother died of COVID-19 in elderly care, is furious that the federal government is working harder to eradicate vaccine hesitation. ((( News video He said he was furious at how the vaccine deployment was processed and the federal government’s negligence in dealing with vaccine hesitation. “If we haven’t learned the lessons, people have died in vain if we haven’t taken the necessary precautions to protect our population,” he said. “And really this government needs to bow with absolute shame.” Vasilakis said it was “unbelievable” and “ridiculous” that Australia had not vaccinated older caregiver residents. “It surprised me. It kept me still for quite some time. I couldn’t believe we didn’t learn anything at all,” he said. “We have elderly care staff and residents who are not fully vaccinated. Some people are still considering whether to vaccinate. “It’s the government’s fault … they’re doing nothing to really promote it properly.” More than half of Australians over the age of 70 receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine. Professor Kidd urged more Australians to get jabs. “If you are currently eligible, whether in Victoria or elsewhere in the country, do not delay vaccination,” he said. “And if you are responsible for providing consent to older parents or other relatives, and if you have any questions, consult a trusted family doctor, nurse, Aboriginal healthcare professional, or pharmacist about the vaccine. Please give me.” Live Update: Read our blog for the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic “I wasn’t advised to get the vaccine.” A woman whose grandmother is a resident of Arcare Maidstone said the facility missed an important opportunity to encourage as many residents as possible to be vaccinated. Ai-Lin Chang, a Melbourne woman with her grandmother who developed Alzheimer’s disease. ((( Supply The grandmother of Ai-Lin Chang, a Melbourne woman, was one-third of the inhabitants who were offered to receive the first jab. “I literally just filled out the form,” Chan told ABC Radio Melbourne. “There was no information about the risk of being vaccinated or not vaccinated. “When we received the paperwork, the federal government could probably do more.” Ai-Lin Chang says that not enough has been done to encourage people to vaccinate. ((( Supply She said her grandmother with Alzheimer’s disease experienced minimal side effects and has since returned a negative COVID test. “There is a great deal of uncertainty about what will happen next,” said Chan. “Some of you have to think,’What do you not understand?’ “I just want to see people vaccinated. It’s an act of love for your community.” Regarding Vasilakis, his message to the Australian is clear: “Please, just get vaccinated-don’t wait for the blockade.” At the midpoint of the state’s circuit breaker blockade, Victoria recorded 11 more incidents. Increase the total number of cases recorded since the onset of the outbreak to 50 or more..

