New hopes for Covid-19 pandemics, infections and vaccines may give lifelong immunity

The basis for this enhanced hope is the discovery that the bone marrow may be involved in the production of antibodies to fight Sars-2. (Representative image: Reuters)

At least two new studies give hope that people infected with Sars-2 or vaccinated with Covid-19 may have lifelong immunity to the disease. However, while this does not guarantee protection from reinfection, it does provide hope that the human body can develop antibodies that can fight Covid-19 for extended periods of time.

These published studies Here And Here This is important because the case of reinfection is important because both scientists and the general public are worried and wondering if immunity to the Sars-2 coronavirus is short-lived. There was concern that repeated vaccinations (annual or 6-month vaccination) might be required to ensure consistent immunity to Sars-2 or Covid-19.

In these studies, scientists discovered that: Immunity to Sars-2 or Covid-19 It lasted for at least a year. They estimated that immunity to Covid-19 could last for at least decades.

The basis of their enhanced hope is the discovery that the bone marrow may be involved in the production of antibodies to fight Sars-2. In both studies, researchers searched for immune cells present in the bone marrow.

These cells live in the bone marrow and produce antibodies as needed.researcher found The antibody begins to decline in the blood months after recovery from Covid-19. They continued to detect Sars-2 antibodies for 11 months.

what Came Relief is the connection of the bone marrow and the continuous ability of the immune system to produce T cells. T cells remember the original infection and can neutralize the pathogen when it returns to attack.

Scientists have discovered that the immune system retains part of Sars-2 and that immune cells continue to evolve and are trained to fight coronavirus infection over time. This also provides hope The involvement of bone marrow in the production of antibodies may allow the body to fight various variants of Sars-2.

In the study, Covid-19 survivors are in a better position to fight future Sars-2 infections than those who developed immunity only by vaccination. The best immune response is expected for those who are naturally infected and subsequently vaccinated. They may not actually need booster doses.

