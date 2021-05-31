How to stop being a couch potato and return to a healthy habit after a pandemic year

The United States today looks very different from the last Memorial Day, and so do many Americans.

A recent study by the American Psychological Association shows that the unwanted changes in weight caused by pandemic stress are widespread. Forty-two percent of adults reported weight gain, with a median weight gain of £ 15, while 18% reported unwanted weight loss. About 66% reported changes in sleep habits and 23% reported increased alcohol use.

In addition, many people are delaying routine medical and dental maintenance. Consider mammograms, childhood vaccinations, and tooth cleaning. A pandemic of mental health is underway in parallel with increased substance use, which also needs to be addressed.

I am a doctor and associate professor of medicine at the College of Human Medicine at Michigan State University. In my role as director of wellness, resilience and vulnerable people, I hear faculty and staff concerns about returning to work in the field.

In March 2020, social distance, distance learning, wearing masks, switching to long-distance work, or switching to no work returned almost suddenly. With little preparation time, many want to be at their best for re-entry. Resuming or starting a healthier habit is a great goal. However, trying to return to normal too quickly can strain the joints and heart. This is a guide to help you get back to normal without hurting yourself.

Attitude is important

When planning and implementing changes, it is important to start by accepting the current state. It may be necessary to hold two seemingly contradictory truths at once — the core beliefs of dialectical behavior therapy, or DBT. A classic example of DBT is when a therapist tells a client, “I love you like you. I am here to help you change.” The statements are at the same time opposite to each other and are true.

To do this in terms of pandemic change requires three steps:

Be aware of current realities such as “I’m up £ 10”, “I’m drinking more than before the pandemic”, and “I’m not exercising enough anymore”. However, there is no negative self-judgment.

Set goals for realistic and measurable change. “I want to lose weight in 4 weeks”, “I want to climb the stairs without running out of breath”, “I drink alcohol only when I go out with my friends”.

Make a plan to achieve these goals.

It’s also important to want to take care of yourself, not how it looks or how it’s done. A little self-awareness can be very helpful here. Those who tend to “all-in” rather than doing things gradually need to ensure that their plans are safe by seeking expert guidance from trusted sources. The New York Times opinion writer recently described it as a “weight loss beneficiary.”

How can this process be applied to common health problems caused by pandemics? Here are some suggestions.

sleep

One of the most effective and “simple but not easy” ways to normalize sleep is to pay attention to sleep hygiene. Good sleep hygiene includes a dark, quiet place to sleep without distractions. This may require the use of sleep masks, blackout drapes, or white noise machines and no TV in the bedroom.

Even parents of very young children who may find these procedures unrealistic to avoid naps, keep schedules, develop routines, and engage in some physical activity to exhaust before bedtime. You can make some changes that will help you improve your sleep, such as. Setting a deadline for caffeinated beverages, avoiding late-night meals and excessive alcohol can also help.

If excessive snoring is a problem, or if you become very sleepy, doze all day, or have other unusual symptoms, you should consult your doctor as part of your plan.

alcohol

There are many shades of alcohol consumption between complete abstinence and serious alcohol use disorders. If your goal is to stop drinking alcohol altogether, it is important to pay attention to the signs of alcohol withdrawal. Signs of alcohol withdrawal range from mild hangover symptoms to delirium tremens (experience a sudden and severe confusion), seizures, and delusions. Fortunately, in addition to action and support groups, there are medicines that can help.

If you’re worried, try a simple self-screening test and talk to your doctor.

Physical activity

Start with an honest self-assessment to develop a safe exercise plan. This includes checking your current age and physical condition (especially knees, hips, lungs, heart, balance). Weight and weight changes during the pandemic; pre-blockade and intra-blockade activity levels. The National Academy of Sports Medicine provides a downloadable questionnaire to help you perform this self-assessment.

Remember that there are types of aerobic and stretching exercises that support your weight. For each, start at a comfortable level and work your way up. For example, if your goal is to start running, consider taking a small start with a 30-minute routine that includes a minute of jogging followed by a 4-minute walk, several days a week. Every week, shift to the second week, jog for 2 minutes, then walk for 3 minutes to raise your ante.

If your goal is to start walking, setting a time limit will help you reach your specific goal. Walking lasts 30 minutes, 10 minutes a few days in the first week, 15 minutes in the next week, and so on until several occurrences. Several times a week. Next, focus on increasing the pace.

Chest and arm pain, dizziness, and extreme discomfort are all signs of stopping. It’s useful to know what it feels like to hurt a little by working hard, and how it differs from over-pressing, but it’s also a good idea to be familiar with the heart attack warning signs.

Whether it is related to mental or physical health (which tends to be an artificial separation), changes in behavior after the blockade are an accurate assessment of what things are going on, what happens to them. You need to start with a realistic goal about what you are doing, and a plan to reach it. All of these should reflect care and affection for yourself and your body.

