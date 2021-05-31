India will soon test a mixture of two different COVID-19 vaccines

India may soon test a mixture of two different coronavirus vaccines to determine if the new formulation boosts immunity to the virus. The feasibility of the regimen may be tested using both the vaccine currently being administered and the vaccine in the pipeline.

Work will begin “within a few weeks,” as stated in the Indian Express report, according to the chair of the COVID-19 Working Group under Dr. NK Arora of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI). Will be done. Dr. Arora said that about eight vaccines can be mixed and combined, including Serum’s Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, and the Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

Clinical trials will be a collaborative effort between institutions such as the Indian Medical Research Council, Serum and Bharat Biotech and companies that develop and manufacture vaccines. The test looks at factors such as whether vaccines based on different platforms can be given together, the first vaccine given, and so on.

Dr. Arora said that even though current vaccines provide protection against COVID-19, they do not provide the infection and protection they desire, as stated daily.

“There are a number of factors that need to be considered here. Appropriate research needs to be done in real-world conditions. The overall goal is to enhance the immune protection of the population without adverse effects.” He said. Dr. Arora added that both vaccines could be safe individually, but the focus is on seeing if they are safe together.

The mixture of different vaccines has become part of the debate about COVID-19 vaccines around the world. In addition to the three vaccines administered, the pipeline includes six COVID-19 vaccines, Serum’s Covovax, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCov-D, Biological E’s Corbevax, Gennova’s mRNA vaccine, Biological E’s Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and Bharat Biotech. There is an intranasal vaccine.

