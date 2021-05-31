The use of paracetamol in pregnant mothers is associated with ADHD, a childhood autism symptomatology





Prenatal exposure to paracetamol is associated with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and childhood autism symptoms, according to a new study. The study, published in the European Journal of Epidemiology, was led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a center supported by the La Caixa Foundation. Epidemiological studies of more than 70,000 children in six European cohorts have linked the symptoms of ADHD and autism spectrum disorders (ASC) to the use of paracetamol (acetaminophen) in pregnant mothers.



The six cohorts included in this study are: 1. Parent-Child Avon Longitudinal Study (ALSPAC) 2. Danish National Birth Cohort (DNBC) 3. Genes and Environment: Prospective Study on Infancy in Italy (GASPII) 4. Generation R research 5. INMA (including 4 subcohorts) 6. Crete Mother and Child Cohort (RHEA) In total, the researchers analyzed 73,881 children for which data on prenatal or postnatal exposure to paracetamol, at least one symptom of ASC or ADHD, and major covariates were available. Depending on the cohort, 14% to 56% of mothers reported taking paracetamol during pregnancy. The study found that children exposed to paracetamol before birth were 19% more likely to develop ASC symptoms and 21% more likely to develop ADHD symptoms than children who were not exposed. .. “Our findings are consistent with previous studies,” explained Silvia Alemany, a researcher at IS Global, the lead author of the study. “We also found that prenatal exposure to paracetamol had virtually no difference, thus affecting boys and girls alike.” “Our results address some of the weaknesses of previous meta-analyses,” commented Jordi Sunyer, a researcher at IS Global and the last author of the study. “Given all the evidence for paracetamol use and neurological development, I agree with the previous recommendation that paracetamol should not be suppressed in pregnant women and children, but should only be used when necessary. “Sunyer added. At some point during pregnancy, an estimated 46% to 56% of pregnant women in developed countries use paracetamol. It is considered the safest analgesic / antipyretic for pregnant women and children. However, increased evidence has associated prenatal paracetamol exposure with cognitive decline, behavioral problems, and symptoms of ASC and ADHD.

Their previous studies have been criticized for their heterogeneity. Therefore, in a new study, “efforts have been made to reconcile the assessment of ADHD and ASC symptoms with the definition of paracetamol exposure,” explained Alemany. “The sample is large. It also contains cohorts from multiple European countries such as the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Greece and Spain. Also, we used the same criteria for all cohorts, so previous studies The non-uniformity of the standards that has hindered. ” The study also analyzed postnatal exposure to paracetamol and found that there was no association between childhood paracetamol use and ASC symptoms. Nonetheless, the research team concluded that further research is needed given the heterogeneity of postnatal paracetamol exposure between different cohorts ranging from 6% to 92.8%. (ANI)

