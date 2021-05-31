Mouthguards may be a good alternative to CPAP for sleep apnea





However, many patients find it less unpleasant or uncomfortable to sleep with a mouthguard than with a CPAP machine. The terminology for these devices is the mandibular advance device, which works by pushing the mandible forward, helping most people keep their airways open. There are many variations of these gadgets available in drugstores, but dentists can design more effective personalized appliances and modify or adjust them as needed. All patients in the laryngoscope study were re-examined after the initial fitting and the most necessary adjustments were made over a period of 2-4 weeks. “We recommend custom devices made by the dentist,” said Dr. Benjamin. “And we need to retest to see how well it works. There are subjective and objective improvements that need to be tracked.” However, some people do not work because neither CPAP nor dental instruments are consistently used correctly, or because the device itself does not solve the problem when used properly. These patients have a variety of effective surgical procedures. The most common is soft tissue surgery, which modifies or removes the tissue behind the mouth. The surgeon can trim the soft palate and uvula, remove the tonsils, contract the tissue with a heated instrument, correct the deviated septum, or reposition the tongue muscle, depending on the structure and muscle tissue of the mouth. It can be done as a purpose. Improve air flow. There is also bone surgery that moves the jaw forward to enlarge the entire respiratory space. This is a procedure that can increase the recovery period. In 2014, the Food and Drug Administration approved a device called the Inspire Upper Airway Stimulation. This is a small device embedded under the skin, like a cardiac pacemaker. Two electrical leads are used to sense breathing patterns and stimulate the nerves that control the tongue to move the tongue out of the way, allowing air to pass freely. Transplantation is a day surgery that takes about 2 hours. “It doesn’t change the anatomical structure and recovery is easier than other surgeries,” said Maria V. Suulna, an associate professor of otolaryngology at Weil Cornell Medicine, who specializes in sleep apnea surgery. Said the doctor. “It’s effective. It has the lowest complication rate of all surgery.

