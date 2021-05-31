Why do mosquitoes ring in our ears?

I don’t feel good summer Especially after getting bored from the barbecue in the neighborhood winter Month. However, the nemesis of the summer gathering still remains. mosquito Around us ear ..

So why are these blood-sucking insects floating around our ears in the first place? And why do they create that annoying topic?

Michael Lil, a professor of entomology at the University of Arizona, said: “”[The sound] The flight distance is not long, so you will most notice it when flying around your ears. “”

Relationship: Why are some people always bitten by mosquitoes and others not?

Woman having lunch

The audible bark is probably due to female mosquitoes. This is because the lives of male and female mosquitoes are very different. Men usually hang out and drink nectar. They didn’t mind astonishing humans. However, females need to eat blood to get enough energy to lay eggs after mating. In fact, female mosquitoes have their own tools for finding the next victim.

“From afar [female mosquitoes] “We signal the carbon dioxide emitted from our bodies in a conical eruption,” Riehle told Live Science. Carbon dioxide stimulates female mosquitoes to begin looking for a host and follows a concentration gradient to its source. I fly back and forth to get back, “he told Live Science.

In other words, mosquitoes are flying around our heads because they are where we emit the most carbon dioxide.

As she approaches, a female mosquito cools her body to zero and an eruption of carbon dioxide strikes the victim. Female mosquitoes use foot taste sensors to determine if a human or bloody animal is sufficient for the next meal. Some studies have O-type blood Rile is skeptical of being the best vintage. He has not found a compelling study of blood types and interest in mosquitoes.Instead, he has other factors like humans Genetics And even dieting has a big impact on people’s tastes.

Your skin “give a cocktail with this unique scent that is more appealing to some mosquitoes than other mosquitoes,” Rile said. Another study Female mosquitoes were found to be attracted to less diverse males Bacteria On the skin than men with more diverse skin bacteria. These vampires also have a prejudice against people wearing dark colors such as black.

When the scalpel flies towards the target, it strikes its wings about 500 times per second at a frequency of 450-500 hertz. This frequency happens to be tuned to Note A, where the orchestra tunes itself before the concert.

This sounds like a high-pitched drone to us, but it’s music to male mosquitoes.In fact, the man with that wing Hit more frequently When a woman looks for someone rather than a woman, listen to her dull voice. Riehle likes to show this effect to students by passing the tuning fork thrown at A over a female mosquito cage. He said the woman did not respond on all tests. The same demonstration takes place in a male mosquito cage, where they flutter violently and desperately seek out the goddess who produced the sweet and sweet vibrations.

Male mosquitoes are excited by this sound, but humans are less excited to hear it. However, while you may easily feel the mosquitoes ringing in your ears, most mosquitoes are not attracted to our heads. Rather, these vampires have a mosquito-attracting scent. There may be a strong tendency to look for our feet that are letting mosquito-releasing bacteria play. But most people wouldn’t notice mosquitoes ringing around their ankles, he said.

Journal 1996 Study Trends in parasitology Female mosquitoes from the found genus AnophelesResponsible for sending. malaria The parasite was attracted to the bacteria on the human foot. This fungus, Brevibacterium linen, The same as giving Limburger cheese a unique aroma. 2013 Journal Follow-up Pro Swan We have confirmed that mosquitoes are actually attracted to Limburger cheese.

The best way to avoid mosquitoes is to wear long, light-colored clothing and apply insect repellent to avoid mosquito hotspots (such as swamps) at dusk or dawn when mosquitoes are most active. Previously reported live science ..

Initially published on Live Science.