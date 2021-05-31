COVID-19 vaccine reservations have been rescheduled amid delayed shipments of Pfizer





Health officials had to reschedule appointments for “some” COVID-19 vaccinations after recent low doses of Pfizer. The Times of Malta has notified a group of people who were planning to receive a second dose of Pfizer vaccine that their appointments have been postponed. They were not given details about the delay, but were only told that they would be vaccinated within a few days. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, who was contacted for comment, confirmed that “due to the low dose from the supplier, some of Pfizer’s appointments had to be rescheduled in a few days.” “These individuals have been given a new date and will be vaccinated soon,” she said. A spokeswoman did not say how many people were affected by this issue and why the doses provided by the suppliers were low. According to Health Minister Chris Fern, Malta Nearly 100 million euros COVID-19 vaccine only. Most of this cost is subsidized by the European Union and most of this cost will be recovered. As of Saturday, Malta had 512,214 vaccinations and 205,221 were fully vaccinated. Last week, Fearne announced that Malta had achieved its goal of at least one vaccination of 70% of the adult population. This is the first country in the EU to achieve this goal. As a result, health officials have announced further mitigation of measures, and fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear masks from July. Meanwhile, Malta’s COVID-19 mortality rate Plunge to zero After the spread of the infection has continued to slow for the past few weeks. The country’s case numbers and mortality rates were registered as the lowest in the EU in early May and were reconfirmed by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control last week. Independent journalism costs money.Times of Malta Support Coffee price. Please support us

