Pregnant women, cancer patients undergoing aggressive treatment get Covid-19 jabs, health news, and top stories

Singapore-Pregnant women and cancer patients receiving aggressive treatment are one of a subgroup of individuals who can also be vaccinated, the Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) said Monday (May 31) It is stated in.

The Task Force said more people are being vaccinated globally and locally, providing more evidence of the efficacy and safety of vaccine use.

This is especially relevant for certain subgroups where clinical trial data were less substantive.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said: Since the start of vaccination, some subgroups have not been included, mainly for medical reasons. “

However, the Covid-19 Vaccination Expert Committee has reviewed the global and local data associated with these subgroups and is pleased that vaccination is safe and effective for many of them. He added.

Pregnant women can book vaccinations starting Friday. Population group to be vaccinated.

However, the MTF added that risks and benefits should be discussed with physicians in order to make informed decisions about vaccination.

Kenneth Mack, associate professor of health services at the Ministry of Health, said this applies regardless of the woman’s pregnancy stage. If the woman becomes pregnant after the first dose, she can continue with the second dose.

“Currently, there is no evidence to suggest that the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine can harm pregnant women or their babies,” MTF said.

“But the Commission recognizes that the amount of data collected in this population segment is still much smaller than that for the general population.”

He added that it is safe for breastfeeding women to be vaccinated and that breastfeeding does not need to be interrupted to receive the vaccine.

Meanwhile, cancer patients receiving aggressive treatment can also be vaccinated, MTF said. However, they should do so in the hospital setting after being evaluated for their suitability by their treatment specialists.

Aggressive treatment includes chemotherapy, immunotherapy, or radiation therapy that an individual has received or will receive within the next two months.

Current guidelines allow cancer patients receiving hormone therapy to continue vaccination at available vaccination sites.

The MTF states: “Cancer patients receiving aggressive cancer treatment remain a vulnerable population at high risk of complications from Covid-19.

“Currently, there is no evidence of increased safety signals or incidence of adverse events with this group of mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccines.”

The Task Force has also finalized guidelines for vaccination of cancer patients under treatment, including patients who consult with private sector experts.

In addition, people with severe skin side effects, a rare drug-induced disorder, can also be vaccinated.

Such reactions include Stevens-Johnson syndrome. This is a rare and serious disorder of the skin and mucous membranes. Toxic epidermal necrolysis-rare and severe skin condition; drug rash with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms-a type of drug allergy. And drug reaction with eosin syndrome.

These people can go to the vaccination center if they are part of a qualified population group.

MTF said the Commission is also reviewing people’s safety data Have a history of anaphylaxis, This is a severe allergic reaction that can be fatal if not treated promptly, and more people can be safely vaccinated. The review is expected to be completed in the next two weeks and we will set guidelines.

Mr. On said: “Specifically, the Commission is considering restrictions on people who are not allergic to the mRNA vaccine or its ingredients and are allergic to other substances such as seafood, painkillers and antibiotics.”

He added that the review would take about two weeks with the aim of removing these restrictions and allowing more individuals in this group to be eligible for vaccination.

“This is a fairly large group of over 30,000 people, so it makes a lot of sense to lift these restrictions.”

