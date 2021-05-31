If you want to avoid ticks, keep away from the mouse

According to Julia Bailey, Bangor Daily News Staff Research shows a link between tick populations, mouse populations, and the epidemic of Lyme disease in Maine. All three are increasing state-wide and there are no signs of an immediate slowdown.

Studies have shown a link between tick populations, mouse populations, and the spread of Lyme disease in Maine. All three are increasing state-wide and there are no signs of an immediate slowdown.

Maine is home to several species of mice. Among them are the white-footed mice, which are the major carriers of bacteria that occur in New England. Lyme disease, According to Griffin Dill, who manages Tick Labs in University of Maine Joint Extended Diagnosis and Research Institute.. Like many other small mammals, the white-footed mouse is a major food source for immature deer ticks. By eating the blood of mice infected with Lyme disease, immature mites (also known as nymphs) can become infected with the disease and be transmitted to humans as adult mites. Mice carry Lyme disease bacteria, but Dill said the mice themselves are immune to Lyme disease.

“The interrelationship between ticks and mice is really deep,” Dill said. “Mice can really affect the number of mites and the presence of Lyme disease.”

And one white-footed mouse can hold many tick larvae.

“White-footed mice are not a particularly grumpy groomer,” Dill said. “They don’t seem to care if it has ticks all over.”

White-footed mice are common in many parts of North America. Their range extends mainly along the Atlantic coast, to Montana to the west, and to Mexico to the south.

“We are very [northern] The limits of Bangor. ” Alessio Mortelli, an associate professor of wildlife habitat conservation in the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Conservation Biology at the University of Maine, said. “We believe that the habitat of white-footed mice is expanding. Here, the number of white-footed mice is small, but it is a sign of species expansion.”

White-footed mice are very similar to other common mouse species in Maine, the white-footed mouse.

“White-footed mice are a species in the north of Maine,” Dill said. “White-footed mice are more confined to the south, with their northern limits somewhere around Bangor, where more white-footed mice can be seen.”

According to Dill, warm temperatures and abundant food supplies are major factors in the northern spread of white-footed mouse populations. And it is bringing deer mites to the north along the vehicle.

Mortelliti is studying mouse populations in central Maine and has confirmed an increase in the presence of white-footed mice. There, his students are observing mice in a university forest on Marsh Island.

At this point, Mortelliti said it was speculation, but he feels there is a strong indicator that Maine’s white-footed mouse expansion is associated with climate change.

“We see rising temperatures and changes in vegetation,” he said. “These changes can facilitate species expansion.”

These warmer temperatures and conditions produced a good harvest of Maine seeds and acorns eaten by white-footed mice.

White-footed mice tend to be in the north of the state and white-footed mice in the south, but Dill said the ranges could overlap. They compete for food, but there is no sign that one species will replace the other in Maine.

It is unclear whether white-footed mice play the same role as white-footed mice in the spread of deer ticks and Lyme disease, but Dill said that deer ticks, along with other small mammals such as chipmanks and squirrels, are also a food source for tick nymphs. Said.

“These other species may not be so important in spreading the deer tick,” Dill said. “But they can help continue the tick life cycle.”

The role played by white-footed mice in the spread of Lyme disease is the focus of one Mortelliti student in a study conducted this weekend and summer.

“There has been a lot of emphasis on white-footed mice and Lyme disease, but white-footed mice can also be a repository for this disease,” Mortelliti said. “No one has studied the epidemic of Lyme disease caused by white-footed mice in detail, so we will consider whether we should be concerned.”

According to Dill, the numbers of both deer and white-footed mice are skyrocketing in Maine.

“In the last few years, the rodent population has been high,” Dill said. “I’ve had a lot of phone calls about rodents this year. The winters were mild and the springs were early, so weather conditions won’t bring the mice back this year.”

That’s bad news in terms of tick populations and the prevalence of Lyme disease in Maine, as more mice mean more mites. According to Dill, this summer is already becoming one of the heaviest tick seasons to date.

“To keep mites infected with Lyme disease, you need infected mice,” Dill said. “To keep an infected mouse, you need an infected tick. I don’t know which one comes first, but you need both.”