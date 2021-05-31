You are smoking after recovering from a life-threatening covid – Whidbey Daily News

After a coronary artery infection, there is a lump in the lungs. Corona’s report was negative, but it took more than six months for the lung wound to heal. People who smoke immediately after recovery have more lung damage. In addition, lung recovery time is increased. So let’s quit smoking.
There is a risk of smoking
Coronavirus is transmitted to the body by the ACE-2 receptor. An enzyme that binds the virus to the nasal spike protein and helps spread the virus. The high number of ACE-2 smokers increases the risk of corona.
Touch your mouth over and over again
People who are crazy about smoking and smoking keep spitting over and over again. Because of this, people around you are at risk of infection. Such people often touch their mouths and share BD cigarettes with each other to smoke. The corona spreads even further.
It’s easier to quit smoking
Millions of people gave up smoking for fear of corona and lockdown. According to the Smoking and Health Institute, one million people quit smoking during this period. 55,000 rupees are about to leave. People of Rs 240,000 also reduced their drug intake. This is the right time for non-smokers. I swear to quit smoking.
40 types of cancer and 25 illnesses are caused by smoking
About 270 million people in the country depend on tobacco and smoking. Of these, 120 million smoke. This causes 1.2 million deaths each year in the country. Tobacco causes about 40 types of cancer and 25 types of other illnesses. It contains 500 kinds of harmful gases and more than 7,000 chemical substances. Smoking causes 30% of the smoke to enter the lungs and 70% to the atmosphere. People near him are also suffering.
Quit smoking this way
Tell your family and friends that you want to quit smoking. If you cannot leave immediately, gradually reduce the amount. Promote your habits and hobbies. Get involved with them. Engage in some of the required jobs. Start walking. Keep away from friends taking the medicine. If you can’t leave, get counseling.
According to 2015-16 statistics, tobacco income is 31,000 rupees each year. For illnesses caused by tobacco, 1 rupee is rupee.More than spent Source-Ministry of Finance
Lucknow, KGMU, Head of Respiratory Medicine, and National Vice President (IMA-AMS) Dr.
