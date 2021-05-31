The pyramid-shaped mound containing 30 corpses may be the oldest war monument in the world

According to a team of archaeologists, a huge burial mound containing the bodies of at least 30 warriors in Syria is the oldest war monument in history, found at least 4,300 years ago at the now submerged ruins of Terbanat. There may be.

The monument is also the first example of a particular type of monument found in ancient inscriptions. Mesopotamia The bodies of enemy or local combat dead stack up to form a highly organized structure.

In a statement, Anne Porter, a professor of ancient Near Eastern civilization at the University of Toronto, also shows that, like us, ancient people praised those killed in battle. “. “I don’t know if they are the winners or losers of the battle. [the people from Tell Banat] The bodies of the dead were taken elsewhere, perhaps long after the incident, and buried in a huge mound that could be seen for miles, “Porter said in a statement.

The monument is a bit like the Step Pyramid of Djoser To Egypt Archaeologists wrote in a treatise published in the journal on May 28, except that the layers of the monument are made of soil and plaster rather than stone. Ancient .. According to archaeologists, people living in the area today called the mound a “white monument” because the plaster illuminates the monument with sunlight.

The ancient war monument was a bit like the Step Pyramid of King Jezel in Egypt.

The site was excavated between 1988 and 1999 by a team led by then-Euphrates Salvage Project archaeologists Porter and Thomas McClellaland, but researchers have so far fully understood its purpose. did not. They carried out these excavations before the site was flooded by the construction of Tishlin Dam.

Since then, the same archaeologist and undergraduate student at the University of Toronto have scrutinized the findings and determined that the location is probably the oldest known example in the world, the War Memorial. They also discovered that the monument was built on top of a previous building.

Researchers were able to find out that the body was buried with great care. “Collection Human bone Deposited on Phil as a horizontal stage [of the monument] It was built. “They were placed directly on the soil without any special coverings or borders,” the team said in an ancient treatise. “Despite being small, fragmented, and somewhat diffuse, the bones are intentional. We were placed in separate groups, “the archaeologist wrote.

The bodies were fragmented and in many cases it was not possible to determine the age and gender of the deceased. Males could be identified, ranging from grown adults to ages 8-10. It is not clear why anyone between the ages of 8 and 10 can enter the War Memorial.

The bone seems to have been dug up at the monument and re-buried. “Bones may have come from old battlefields and graveyards. Nevertheless, they were carefully selected, placed, and finally monumental long after death,” the archaeologist wrote in his dissertation.

Some of the dead were buried in Kunga, a “donkey-like horse breed that can be seen pulling cars in ancient art,” the statement said. Archaeologists write that a soldier buried in Kunga may have acted as a wagon driver.

In addition, the team found pellets buried near some of the dead. Ancient people often used pellets fired from slings as weapons of the ancient world, and these weapons may symbolize the role played by the deceased when they were alive.

In a statement, Porter said, “I realized that there is a clear pattern of burial. A pair of bodies with horse skin on one part of the monument and a single with pellets of soil on the other. There are individuals, “said this arrangement, which belonged to the ancient army. The organized ancient army may have been divided into various units, such as the Wagoneer unit and the infantry unit equipped with slings and pellets.

“Patterns appear and individuals [the memorial] Not only did he participate in the battle, he participated in a formal way. They were part of an organized army, divided into wagons and infantry, “the archaeologist wrote.

The team also found a model of a covered wagon, a figurine depicting Kunga, and wheels made of clay with the deceased.

Originally published in Live Science.