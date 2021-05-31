Why do mosquitoes ring in my ears?

Nothing feels better than this summer Especially after a tragic event than a barbecue in the neighborhood winter Month. But the nemesis of the summer gathering remains: mosquito Around us ear ..

So why are these blood-sucking insects floating around our ears in the first place? And why do they create that annoying topic?

“Tinnitus is almost always just a side effect of beating mosquito wings,” said Michael Rile, a professor of entomology at the University of Arizona. “”[The sound] It’s not a long distance, so you’ll notice it most when you’re flying around your ears. “

That lunch lady

The buzz you hear is probably from a female mosquito. This is because the lives of male and female mosquitoes are very different. Men usually hang out and drink nectar from flowers. They couldn’t really care that humans were sitting down. However, females need to find a blood diet after mating in order to get enough energy to lay their eggs. In fact, female mosquitoes have unique tools to catch the next victim.

“From afar [female mosquitoes] “The clues are the carbon dioxide we exhale from our bodies in a conical plume,” Rile told Live Science.

In other words, mosquitoes make noise around our heads because we are the place that emits the most carbon dioxide.

As she approaches, the female mosquito lands on the victim, focusing on body temperature and carbon dioxide plume. Female mosquitoes use foot taste sensors to determine if a human or blood-carrying animal is sufficient for the next meal.Some studies O-type blood The best vintage, but Rile remains skeptical. He has not found a compelling study of blood types and mosquito interests.Instead, he believes in other factors like man Genetics And even diets play a bigger role in how people taste “tasty.”

Your skin “gives this unique cocktail with a scent that is more appealing to some mosquitoes than other mosquitoes,” Rile said. Another study Female mosquitoes have been found to be attracted to less diverse males Bacteria On the skin than men with more diverse skin bacteria; these vampires are also partial to people wearing dark colors such as black.

When a woman flies towards her target, she hits her wings about 500 times per second at a frequency of 450 to 500 hertz. This frequency happens to be pitched to note A, where the orchestra adjusts itself before the concert.

This sounds like a high-pitched drone to us, but it’s music to male mosquitoes.In fact, a man with that wing Beat at higher frequencies When looking for a female rather than a female, listen to the sweet tone of the female. Riehle likes to show this effect to students by passing a tuning fork thrown at A over a female mosquito cage. In all tests, he said the woman did not respond.The same demonstration over male mosquito cages rushes their wings while they are desperately looking for the goddess who created those sweet, sweet vibrations.

Male mosquitoes are obsessed with this tone, but humans are less excited to hear it. However, we may immediately feel the mosquitoes ringing around our ears, but Rile pointed out that most mosquitoes are not attracted to our heads. Rather, these vampires may tend to look for our feet to play scented bacteria that seduce mosquitoes. But most people probably won’t notice mosquitoes ringing around their ankles, he said.

1996 study in the journal Trends in parasitology Female mosquitoes from the genus found AnophelesResponsible for sending malaria The parasite was attracted to the bacteria on the human foot. This bacterium, Brevibacterium linen, The same as giving Limburger cheese a unique aroma.2013 follow-up survey in the journal PLOS One We have confirmed that mosquitoes are actually attracted to Limburger cheese.

The best way to avoid mosquitoes is to wear long clothes in bright colors, apply insect repellent, and steer away from mosquito hotspots (such as swamps) at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active. Live science previously reported ..

