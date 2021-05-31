Covid-19 Fungal Infections | What is Aspergillosis?





Aspergillosis is part of a series of fungal infections that appear in the traces left by the Covid-19 virus. It is caused by spores that people inhale daily, but it can cause serious health problems in patients whose immunity is weakened by coronavirus treatment. Gujarat and Maharashtra have been hit hardest by opportunistic fungal infections that have harassed many Covid-recovered patients, with black fungi or mucor disease being the most prevalent. Eight cases of nasal aspergillosis have been reported in Vadodara so far. What is Aspergillosis? Aspergillosis is a fungal infection caused by aspergillus. Aspergillus is very common with mold species found around the world, from air to moist soil to rotten organic matter. Read | Drugs that block multiple coronavirus variants in identified mice Although they usually cause only mild allergic reactions, immunocompromised patients can develop more serious complications, and depending on the severity of the infection, the infection can even spread to the brain. What are the symptoms? Symptoms include stuffy nose, runny nose, stuffy nose, fever, facial pain, and headache. One of the hallmarks of nasal aspergillosis is the “fungal bulbs” of sinus fungal fibers, mucus, cells, and blood coagulation proteins. Other symptoms include fever, chills, shortness of breath, hemoptysis, headache, malaise, and skin lesions. Read again | Is mixing and matching of Covid-19 vaccines effective? Who is vulnerable? According to health experts like the deadly black fungus, most of the current crops of fungal infections use steroids and unsanitary use of oxygen bombs to treat Covid-19 patients with severe diabetes. It may be the result of the immune system struck by. How is it treated? Infections can be treated by taking drugs, especially the antifungal amphotericin used to treat black and white fungi, or corticosteroids. In severe cases, the patient may require surgery if the infection has spread to other parts of the body.

..





