Elton John and Charlize Theron work together to ask British Prime Minister for AIDS support-Music News





Elton John and Charlize Theron have asked British leader Boris Johnson to help fight AIDS. Rocker and the actress have joined forces to urge the Prime Minister to address this issue in a new letter at the next G7 summit. “We are facing a new AIDS emergency and need your help,” the letter begins. “Of course, Covid-19 currently dominates the agenda, but you and your fellow leaders also protect and base on what they have achieved in the fight to end AIDS. It is important to use it in the fight against -19. “The Covid-19 crisis literally shut down HIV prevention and treatment services overnight in many countries, keeping millions of girls out of school, causing poverty, gender-based violence and human rights violations. All of these factors increase the risk of people becoming infected with HIV or developing AIDS. We already know that adolescent pregnancy rates are skyrocketing. This also means a surge in HIV infection. We know what to do. “ The letter also said that officials behind the World Fund for AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria reduced HIV testing by 41% at 502 medical facilities and the World Health Organization in Africa and Asia, significantly disrupting the provision of HIV services. It also points out that it warns that it has been done. Highlighted the widespread disruption of the HIV treatment supply chain. Both stars have a great deal to do with the AIDS problem. Theron is the founder of the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, and John is the brain of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. “As global leaders and champions of HIV control, we are afraid that the number of new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths will increase again,” they wrote in their letter. The June G7 meeting will be held by AIDS activists to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the first case. “The G7 must promise to increase its investment to work together on long-standing, new and future pandemics,” the pair adds. “The United Kingdom, as a convenor and as an example, must promote ambitious G7 support for international progress. The eyes of the world, the Prime Minister, are looking to Britain and you. “

