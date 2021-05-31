9 Must-See Sunscreen Tips For Summer

Jennifer Garner said that sunscreen is the best life advice given to Denison University graduates at the graduation ceremony two years ago.

“I’m going to say this because everyone says it, but you don’t listen because no one is listening. Nothing in your 50s looks as good as a sunscreen in your 20s,” Garner said.

The “13 Going on 30” star’s advice to graduates is given by dermatologists all year round, especially in the summer. Protecting the skin from the sun is very important for both healthy skin and prevention of skin cancer.

Good Morning America shares important things every woman needs to know about sunscreen with Dr. Whitney Bow, a New York City dermatologist and author of “Dirty Skin Beauty.” Did.

Here are nine secrets to Bow. It’s her own words.

1. Sunscreen is not enough

Sunscreens are one of the key tools, but there are also some synergistic and proven methods for optimizing and strengthening sunscreens from the inside to the outside and taking them to the next level.

A diet rich in antioxidants appears to help prevent DNA damage and cancerous growth that can result from UV radiation, according to a study published in. Skin Cancer Journal..

And recent studies have shown that daily intake of an oral supplement called nicotinamide, a type of vitamin B3, can actually reduce the risk of developing skin cancer.

2. Menstruation may increase the risk of sun damage

Women become more sensitive to the sun before and after menstruation, which can increase the risk of sun damage, including painful burns.

3. First put on yourself an oxygen mask or sunscreen

When I’m on the beach with my family, I see my mother ignoring her skin and applying sunscreen everywhere in her children.

Whether you think you don’t have time to focus on your care or you think you’re taking “base tongue,” “a little color,” or “vitamin D,” there’s no reason for these. I intend to prevent the diagnosis of skin cancer.

When it comes to sunscreen, there are many options. It’s always worth it to use them and make time to protect your skin.

4. Remember the shot glass rules for reapplying

My thumb rule is to apply a sunscreen-filled shot glass every two hours, or more often if you are swimming or sweating excessively.

It’s a pretty sunscreen. That’s why I love UPF (sun protection factor) fabrics for myself and my family. There is no need to apply sunscreen where the fabric is covered. This means you don’t have to apply sunscreen to your back, chest, or arms if you wear a lightweight sunscreen top called a rash guard.

So my approach is really a combinatorial approach. I apply sunscreen every two hours, but since I’m wearing UPF swimwear, I’ve reduced the amount I need to use.

5. Your hat should also include protection

If you can see the sunlight from the weave of the hat, the hat does not protect your skin properly.

You really need a tight woven hat with a wide brim to protect your skin. This is a very easy step, but it makes a big difference.

It’s a good idea to look for a hat that says “UPF 50 +” on the label.

6. The benefits of sunscreen still outweigh the risks

Two of the ingredients that many people are particularly concerned about in sunscreens are oxybenzone and octinoxate.

Physical blockers (mineral blockers) such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide have minimal skin absorption, but many chemical sunscreen components have been found in the human systemic circulation and tissues.

Third party tester, Consumer Reports, etc. Many chemical sunscreens have consistently been found to perform better than sunscreens that contain only physical or mineral blockers. As a result, many of my patients are currently weighing their effectiveness against safety questions when choosing a sunscreen this summer.

Overall, the FDA still says that the benefits of sunscreen outweigh the risks, and I absolutely agree.

7. Select a different SPF for each activity

If you go to the office with makeup every day, SPF 15 or 30 will suffice.

However, if you’re heading to the beach or spending a lot of time outdoors, you usually use more than 50 SPFs for yourself and your daughter.

The higher the SPF, the more forgiving. That is, in real life, most people do not actually apply sunscreen as the instructions explain-not using it enough and not reapplying sunscreen as often as needed. all day.

Therefore, in the real world (not in the lab settings), SPF 30 can be as protected as SPF 15 based on usage. If you reach for a tube that says SPF 50 or 60, you’re giving yourself a little buffer.

8. Know that skin color doesn’t matter

Anyone with dark skin can develop skin cancer.

If you have dark skin, it is often not detected until a very late stage, which is very likely to be fatal.

Therefore, regardless of skin tone, you should use sunscreen, wear a sun hat, avoid sunlight during peak hours, and consider UPF clothing and proven supplements.

9. Remember ABCDE

Skin cancer can develop in areas of the body that are not frequent in the sun, under the nails, or even on the lips.

Nonmelanoma skin cancer may look like pearly red ridges, red scaly spots, or scars that appear in the area without a history of trauma.

For melanoma, the most deadly form of skin cancer, remind patients to remember “ABCDE of melanoma,” which includes an assessment of the characteristics of moles.

ASymmetric.

BOrder irregularities.

CArea smell.

DMole iameter.

ERotation size of the area in question.

It is recommended that my patients check their skin every year and be aware of what I call “ugly ducklings”. That is, the noticeable moles and freckles appear to be changing, itching and bleeding, and appearing to be essentially different from other freckles and moles on the skin.

For non-melanoma skin cancer, it is worth checking if something new appears on the skin and does not resolve, or if there is bleeding or scabbing.

