Michigan Coronavirus Data on Monday, May 31: 47% Decrease in Cases Over the Past Week

How fast is the number of coronavirus cases decreasing in Michigan?

The state reported 4,517 confirmed COVID-19 cases last week, down 47% from 8,578 last week. Michigan’s current weekly average of 645 7-day averages is the lowest number in the state since September 19, more than eight months ago. (The 7-day average on June 13 was a record low of 150.)

Michigan also falls 11th out of 50 states in terms of per capita case rate.

Below are the number of states and counties for new cases and positive rates, as well as the number of states for hospitalization, mortality, and vaccination.

New Cases: The state has an average of 645 new confirmed cases per day

This is compared to an average of 1,225 for the 7 days a week ago.

Top 5 counties per capita on May 16-22: Baraga, Oscoda, Ruth, Schoolcraft, Muskegon.

Below is an online database that allows readers to see the number of new coronavirus cases over the last 7 days compared to the previous week, and the number per capita tailored to the population. The arrow indicates whether the total number of new cases reported in the last 7 days has increased or decreased compared to the last 7 days.

The map below is shaded based on the state’s six risk assessment levels. Currently, four of the state’s 83 counties are at the highest level of E. 25 at level D; 38 at level C; 14 at level B; 2 at level A, Alger has had no new cases in the past week.

The arrows indicate whether the total number of new cases reported in the last 7 days has increased or decreased compared to May 15-21.

The reader can see the underlying data by hovering the cursor over the county. (Hint: You can see the entire UP by dragging the map with the cursor)

Positive rate: 7-day average was 4.1%

The 7-day positive rate for the coronavirus diagnostic test was 5.6% a week ago.

In Saturday’s report, 3.5% of the coronavirus test results reported on Friday were positive.

The three counties of Oscoda, Schoolcraft and Muskegon have an average 7-day positive rate of over 10%. A total of 45 counties are less than 5% and 17 counties are less than 3%.

In the graph below, you can search for counties by name to see the average positive rate for 7 days. The graph compares the average for the last 7 days with the average for the previous week.

The interactive map below shows the average 7-day test rate for each county. You can see the underlying data by hovering over the county.

Hospitalization: 1,183 inpatients

In Michigan, 1,152 adult patients and 31 pediatric patients were hospitalized on Friday, May 28, with confirmation or suspicion of COVID-19. This includes 328 patients in the ICU.

By comparison, there were 1,569 hospitalizations in the ICU on Friday, May 21, with 439 patients.

Deaths: State averages 32 deaths per day

This is compared to an average of 47 deaths per day for 7 days a week ago.

A total of 224 deaths were reported last week, 56 of whom were under the age of 60.

Vaccination: 58.6% of adults receive at least one vaccination

As of Thursday, May 27, a total of 4,746.872 residents have been vaccinated at least once, and 3,973,514 (46.2% over 12 years old) have been fully vaccinated.

Below is a breakdown by age group of Michigan residents who have been vaccinated at least once and those who have been fully vaccinated.

75 years and over: 77% start. 71% complete.

65 to 74: 79% started. 74% complete.

50 to 64: 63% started. 57% complete.

40 to 49:51% started. 44% complete.

30-39: 46% started. 39% complete.

20-29: 36% started. 29% complete.

16 to 19:35% started. 26% complete.

12 to 15:18% started. 0% complete.

Currently, there are 18 counties where at least 60% of people over the age of 16 are vaccinated at least once: Leelanau (75%), Grand Traverse (67%), Washtenaw (66%), Emmet ( 65%), Oakland (65%), Keweenaw (64%), Benji (64%), Charles Bois (63%), Wayne outside Detroit (62%), Algiers (61%), Marquette (61%) , Mason (60%), Kent (60%), Presque Isle (60%), McKinack (60%), Midland (60%), Clinton (60%), Kalamazoo (60%).

The interactive map below shows the number of adults per person who have been vaccinated at least once so far. The numbers are based on the place of residence of the vaccinated person and the place where the vaccine was given.

Hover your cursor over the county to see the underlying data. This includes a breakdown by four age groups. Over 65 years old who have been vaccinated since January. Ages 50-64 will be eligible from early to mid-March, ages 16-49 will be eligible on April 5th, and ages 12-15 will be eligible on May 12th.

State overall risk assessment: 6 regions at level D, 2 regions at level E

Two of Michigan’s MI start areas (Grand Rapids and Saginaw) are still at Level E in the state’s overall risk assessment.

The other six regions (Detroit, Lansing, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Traverse City and Upper Peninsula) are currently in Level D.

In assigning risk scores, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will look at factors such as new cases and deaths per capita, positive test rates, number of tests performed, and emergency department visits for COVID-19 symptoms. There are six levels of scale used in MDHHS: “Low” and Level AE.

