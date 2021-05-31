All residents of the Yishun HDB block were told to undergo a cotton swab test after Covid-19 infection was detected, Singapore news and top stories





All residents of the Singapore-Yishun Housing Commission block were asked to go to a cotton swab test from Tuesday (June 1st) after a case of Covid-19 infection was detected. In a letter to residents seen by The Straits Times on Monday, a grassroots adviser to Nee Soon GRC Faishal Ibrahim said this was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of residents of Block 745 Yishun Street 72. .. He added that residents of the surrounding blocks do not need to be tested unless they visit a household in block 745 between May 15th and May 24th. “The NeeSoon Town Council has thoroughly cleaned and disinfected the common areas of Block 745 and the surrounding blocks,” he said. May 24th 304 residents of Block 559 Pasir Ris Street 51 were asked to go to the test After four Covid-19 cases were detected in two households there. The Ministry of Health said on May 25: All tests were back negative. Previously, MOH identified 11 Covid-19 cases from at least 4 households on Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8.Two of these Mandatory test exercises for residents. A total of 405 residents and block visitors were tested on May 21st and May 22nd. In response to a question posed at the Multi-Ministry Task Force press conference on Monday, Singapore’s director of medical services, Kenneth Mack, said in a domestic setting, with all residents from the block needing to be tested. When a cluster is picked up, the team begins by looking at the obvious chain of communication and the “mode of communication of concern”. “When we take a few cases that occur in a geographically fixed area, we need to be concerned that other people living in the same area may also have a chain of infections,” said Mak. Says. “And that’s why we extend and run test operations.” These test operations are also enhanced by examining data from other test modality, such as wastewater testing. Screening of wastewater samples may complement clinical trials and provide additional indicators for assessing the level of Covid-19 infection within the community. This is because infected people, including people with mild or asymptomatic symptoms, may still shed the virus in their stools. This can raise concerns, as Associate Professor Mack may suggest that there are additional people who are asymptomatic but can infect others, and each housing block. He said he felt the urgency to start testing at. “Therefore, we look at each cluster on a case-by-case basis, check the situation, and decide whether to organize these test operations,” he said. Performing such an operation is not easy, but Associate Professor Mak said it is necessary to stay ahead of the curve and prevent further infections in the community as part of Singapore’s aggressive testing. ..

