Anthropogenic global warming has caused thousands of heat-related deaths in recent decades and is only a small part of what is expected in the future, even if the country adopts ambitious emission reduction efforts .. A survey of 30 million deaths in 732 locations in 42 countries over a period of about 30 years found that 37% of heat-related mortality rates could be attributed to climate change. In Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, an international survey released on Tuesday resulted in about 3,000 additional deaths. Natural climate change The journal was found. Climate change has been accused of causing nearly four in ten of the heat-related deaths recorded in 43 countries over more than 30 years. credit:Via Weather Zone The authors, including two Australian university-based authors, applied the latest epidemiological and climate models to assess changes in the warm season. The results, they said, were the largest such study of the health effects of the hotter world to date. “We have shown that the health burden of anthropogenic climate change is high, geographically widespread and insignificant,” the paper concludes. “In many places, the causative mortality rate is already on the order of tens to hundreds of deaths each year.”

Yuming Guo, head of the Climate and Air Quality Research Unit at Monash University, said Australia’s warm-season heat-related deaths accounted for about 1.8% of the total, about one-third due to climate change. It was. He said the ratio is consistent with the rest of the world. “Australian people are still sensitive to heat, especially extreme heat,” said Professor Guo. Even though residents could expect access to more air conditioning and other high temperature relief, the aging of the population has resulted in additional deaths as in other parts of the world. On a hot day in New Delhi, where mercury rose to 45 degrees in May 2018, Indians are sitting on the edge of a pond near the India Gate monument. credit:AP Professor Guo said that between 1991 and 2018, three Australian cities suffered 2968 deaths that could be attributed to climate change. Herald And Age.. Sydney suffered the highest casualties in 1484, Melbourne with 924 and Brisbane with 560 additional casualties.

