Tick ​​soaring again this spring in Michigan

Michigan is facing a tick riot again this year.

Barry O’Connor, an emeritus professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Michigan, told the Detroit Free Press that there are more mites than ever in Michigan.

Much of the mite increase throughout the state, including here in northern Michigan, is due to the recent increase in two specific mites, the American dog tick and the deer tick (also known as the black-footed tick).

Many ecology experts say that climate change is a major cause of the Michigan tick boom.

Warming predicts an increase in mite populations in areas that normally do not survive long. Shorter, milder winters that give mites a longer lifespan also gave them a longer period of time to be active and able to infect more diseases.

According to O’Connor, the American dog ticks first appeared in the southeastern part of the state about 20 to 25 years ago due to the warm climate. Recently it has moved north.

Deer ticks were recently added to the Michigan insect population and have become one of the five most common mites in Michigan in a few years.

Although mites were not born with disease, they carry back pathogens from previous hosts, such as mice, as they move from host to host at various stages of their life cycle.

Lyme disease, the most well-known disease transmitted by mites, is mainly carried by deer ticks. The number of cases of Lyme disease has doubled since 1991, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 400,000 people have Lyme disease each year.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Lyme Disease Risk Map, the local risk of Lyme disease depends on the presence of infected mites in the area.

Several local and state agencies work together to monitor human and animal Lyme disease.

The latest map, updated in May, shows Charlevoix County, which is known to be at risk for Lyme disease. This means at least two confirmed topical exposures to Lyme disease and / or black-footed mites. Neighboring counties such as Antrim, Ozego, Emmet and Cheboygan are at potential risk of Lyme disease due to their proximity to Charlevoix county.

Scott Kenziersky, director of environmental health at the Northwestern Michigan Department of Health, wears protective clothing when doing outdoor recreation and does a thorough tick check when entering, including pets. Said that is very important.

“The larval stage of black-footed mites is so small that they may not be noticed by accidental detection,” said Kenziersky.

The Northwestern Michigan Health Department wants to educate residents on how to prevent tick bites before they go out and enjoy the summer in northern Michigan.

It is important to be prepared for the encounter with ticks, as they increase the likelihood of tick-borne diseases such as Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, ehrlichiosis, and babesiosis.

Good precautions to take when you start taking the time to get out, such as walking, hiking, running, cycling, gardening, or landscaping, include:

Use repellents containing at least 20% DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 on exposed skin for protection that lasts for several hours.

Wear permethrin-treated clothing.

When you come indoors, look at the areas where mites are easy to chew and check your clothes and body for mites.

When coming in from the outdoors, put the clothes in the dryer and heat them over high heat for 60 minutes to kill the remaining mites.

Take a shower as soon as you enter the room

After your pet spends time outdoors, check thoroughly for ticks. If you find a tick, remove it immediately. Talk to your veterinarian about tick prevention.

For questions about mites and other mites in the Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet, and Ozego counties, call the Health Department of the Environmental Health Department of Northwestern Michigan (800) 432-4121.

Health-related questions should be sent to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (800) 648-6942.