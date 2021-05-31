New Indiana COVID-19 cases decreased by nearly 26% from last week

Indiana reported that there were far fewer cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,507 new cases. This is a 25.8% reduction from the previous week’s aggregate of 4,727 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Indiana was ranked 12th among the states in which the coronavirus spreads fastest per capita, according to a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States decreased by 20.4% from the previous week, and 140,886 cases were reported. With 2.02% of the country’s population, Indiana had 2.49% of the country’s case last week. Nationwide, five states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week.

Many places do not report data on a regular schedule for Memorial Day, resulting in inaccurate weekly comparisons.

Throughout Indiana, cases decreased in 64 counties, with the highest in Marion, Lake, and Allen counties.

Vanderburgh County reported 19 cases and one death last week. A week ago, it reported 90 cases and one death. Through the pandemic, 22,476 cases and 398 deaths have been reported.

Warrick County reported 7 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 21 cases and zero deaths. Through the pandemic, 7,825 cases and 155 deaths have been reported.

Posey County reported one case and zero deaths last week. A week ago, it reported six cases and zero deaths. Through the pandemic, 2,727 cases and 34 deaths have been reported.

Gibson County reported 16 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 36 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 4,420 cases and 92 deaths have been reported.

Dubois County reported 16 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 14 cases and zero deaths. Through the pandemic, 6,195 cases and 117 deaths have been reported.

Spencer County reported three cases and zero deaths last week. A week ago, it reported six cases and zero deaths. Through the pandemic, 2,336 cases and 31 deaths have been reported.

Perry County reported 6 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported nine cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 1,859 cases and 37 deaths have been reported.

Wabash County reported one case and zero deaths last week. A week ago, it reported three cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 1,350 cases and 12 deaths have been reported.

Pike County reported three cases and zero deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 11 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 1,367 cases and 34 deaths have been reported.

White County reported three cases and zero deaths last week. A week ago, it reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 1,701 cases and 26 deaths have been reported.

Edwards County reported two cases and zero deaths last week. A week ago, it reported three cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 574 cases and 12 deaths have been reported.

Indiana ranks 39th in the state with at least one vaccination, with 41.8% of its population vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 50.5%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks.

In the week ending Sunday, Indiana reported an additional 148,104 vaccinations, including 70,808 initial doses. Last week, the state received 213,445 vaccinations, including 98,961 initial doses. Overall, Indiana reported a total of 5,103,220 doses.

Within Indiana, the worst weekly outbreaks per capita occurred in the Stark, White, and Owen counties. Marion County added the newest cases overall, with 533 cases. Lake County, 299 cases. St. Joseph County was 190. Weekly cases increased in 25 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in Cass, Stark and Madison County.

In Indiana, 67 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 73 people were reported dead.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 743,696 people have been coronavirus-positive and 13,620 have died of the disease in Indiana, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 33,258,623 people are positive and 594,430 are dead.

