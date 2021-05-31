Health
New Indiana COVID-19 cases decreased by nearly 26% from last week
Indiana reported that there were far fewer cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,507 new cases. This is a 25.8% reduction from the previous week’s aggregate of 4,727 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.
Indiana was ranked 12th among the states in which the coronavirus spreads fastest per capita, according to a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States decreased by 20.4% from the previous week, and 140,886 cases were reported. With 2.02% of the country’s population, Indiana had 2.49% of the country’s case last week. Nationwide, five states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week.
More:Fewer people in Vanderburgh County are vaccinated with COVID-19
More:“The only way”: President Deacones says vaccination suspension will make COVID permanent
Many places do not report data on a regular schedule for Memorial Day, resulting in inaccurate weekly comparisons.
Throughout Indiana, cases decreased in 64 counties, with the highest in Marion, Lake, and Allen counties.
Vanderburgh County reported 19 cases and one death last week. A week ago, it reported 90 cases and one death. Through the pandemic, 22,476 cases and 398 deaths have been reported.
Warrick County reported 7 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 21 cases and zero deaths. Through the pandemic, 7,825 cases and 155 deaths have been reported.
Posey County reported one case and zero deaths last week. A week ago, it reported six cases and zero deaths. Through the pandemic, 2,727 cases and 34 deaths have been reported.
Gibson County reported 16 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 36 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 4,420 cases and 92 deaths have been reported.
Dubois County reported 16 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 14 cases and zero deaths. Through the pandemic, 6,195 cases and 117 deaths have been reported.
Spencer County reported three cases and zero deaths last week. A week ago, it reported six cases and zero deaths. Through the pandemic, 2,336 cases and 31 deaths have been reported.
Perry County reported 6 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported nine cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 1,859 cases and 37 deaths have been reported.
Wabash County reported one case and zero deaths last week. A week ago, it reported three cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 1,350 cases and 12 deaths have been reported.
Pike County reported three cases and zero deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 11 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 1,367 cases and 34 deaths have been reported.
White County reported three cases and zero deaths last week. A week ago, it reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 1,701 cases and 26 deaths have been reported.
Edwards County reported two cases and zero deaths last week. A week ago, it reported three cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 574 cases and 12 deaths have been reported.
>> See how your community has progressed with recent cases of coronavirus
Indiana ranks 39th in the state with at least one vaccination, with 41.8% of its population vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 50.5%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks.
In the week ending Sunday, Indiana reported an additional 148,104 vaccinations, including 70,808 initial doses. Last week, the state received 213,445 vaccinations, including 98,961 initial doses. Overall, Indiana reported a total of 5,103,220 doses.
Within Indiana, the worst weekly outbreaks per capita occurred in the Stark, White, and Owen counties. Marion County added the newest cases overall, with 533 cases. Lake County, 299 cases. St. Joseph County was 190. Weekly cases increased in 25 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in Cass, Stark and Madison County.
In Indiana, 67 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 73 people were reported dead.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 743,696 people have been coronavirus-positive and 13,620 have died of the disease in Indiana, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 33,258,623 people are positive and 594,430 are dead.
>> Follow coronavirus cases throughout the United States
USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]