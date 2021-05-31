New highly contagious variants fill clinics and hospitals





Boom coronavirus Santo Domingo, DR The number of beds to accommodate patient numbers remains important, as four new variants are in circulation on the territory of the country, including those from the highly contagious, severe and deadly UK and Brazil. Yesterday, metropolitan areas accounted for 91% of intensive care units, 66% of beds available in Covid, and 76% of ventilators in use. The major hospitals in Greater Santo Domingo were red, the beds were 100% occupied, and only one bed was available per facility. The National Health Service report highlights the center of the public network in red, indicating that hospitalization, ICU, or ventilator, Francisco Moscosopuero, Marcelino Beres Santana, Felix Maria Goiko hospitals are not available. .. At Rodolfo de la Cruz Lora and Santo Socorro hospitals, only one bed was available for Covid’s admission. The National Police Hospital was also crowded, with only four beds available and no ICU or ventilator beds, but the Centro Cardio-Neuro-Ophthalmologic and Transplant Center (Cecanot) camp has beds. There is none. There are two ICU beds, but no ventilator. Plaza de la Saludo had 5 beds for entry, 3 for the ICU and 7 for ventilation. Santo Domingo

The Cruz Jiminián Clinic operates at 100% of the capacity of Covid patients. Hospiten had no bed for entry and only one bed for the ICU. Cedimat has 5 out of 14 beds that can be entered with a 64% occupancy. There are three ICU beds available, but the ventilator is 100% used. Valesia region

In the region, which includes several states such as Peravia and San Cristobal, cases have revived significantly, authorities say new strains are circulating, and 100% of major hospitals like San Cristobal. It is operated in. Juan Pablo Pina and Rafael Magnon. However, the former has 9 ICU beds and 6 ventilators. Nuestra Senora de Regra, the main hospital in Peravia, does not have a bed, ICU or ventilator for hospitalization. Center of Santiago

In Santiago, the public hospital center has 134 beds for Covid, 41 of which are 31% used, and the private center has 163 of the 309 beds. In the case of ICU, the former occupies 57% and the last 62%. On the other hand, clinics have 29 (52%) ventilators and public centers have 9 (44%) ventilators. Clínica Corominas has only one bed, one for the ICU and three ventilators. The Clínica Unión Médica has 25 beds, 33 of which are in use. In the case of the ICU, there were 1 and 0 ventilators. Homs has 60 regular beds, 12 ICU beds and 11 ventilators. New case 1,384 people infected

Reported by the Ministry of Public Health No death from coronavirus this SundayHowever, with 1,384 new cases and increased hospitalizations, the intensive care unit is 71%. Bulletin # 437 emphasizes that of the 8,734 samples processed in the last 24 hours, 1,384 are positive, with a daily positive rate of 23.33%. The cumulative number of deaths since Saturday has been 3,628, with 291,910 registrations, of which 47,289 are active.

