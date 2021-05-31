“Dog Breakfast”: Where the Australian Government Fails in Elderly Care Covid’s Response | Elderly Care (Australia)

A woman whose parents died in Melbourne’s last outbreak of elderly care accused her of being “unbelievable” for failing to prevent repetition. Meanwhile, the CEO of a national long-term care chain described the federal government’s attempt to vaccinate its staff as a “dog breakfast.” And “shit”.

The· Outbreak in Melbourne Two geriatric care facilities, Arcare Maidstone and BlueCross Western Gardens, are working hard to prevent further spread of Covid-19 between staff and residents, reaffirming that the sector cannot be fully protected.

The outbreak struck unvaccinated elderly care workers, even though the federal government had promised to be vaccinated by March.It also has Infected staff working in multiple elderly homes, Practical experts and unions have repeatedly warned.

Liz Beardon’s parents died in August after being infected with Covid-19 at the Menarock Rosehill facility in Highett, a suburb of Melbourne.

Beardon said he was “unbelievable” when he heard that the case had recurred in elderly care.

She said that prompt vaccination of elderly caregivers and staff and preventing staff from working beyond the facility during the pandemic should have been given after. Victoria I went through.

“Many people were affected by the outbreak last year, and not only residents and caregivers, but also families who couldn’t take care of their loved ones for months,” she told The Guardian. Told.

“I’m still back here. That’s incredible. Once I get up to one of these politicians and honestly answer questions about what they’ve been doing in the last few months. I think. Why aren’t they more aggressive? Why aren’t they doing their job? Because life is at stake here. “

Vaccination of senior care staff has been confused and delayed, even though the federal government has classified them into a top-priority cohort and promised to be vaccinated within six weeks of the launch on February 22. I have been troubled.

Only incomplete and sporadic published data are available for the number of elderly care staff currently vaccinated.

Industries, including Peak Body’s Leading Age Services Australia, have once again expressed serious concern about staff immunization strategies, described as a frustrating and confusing “moving feast”.

A CEO of senior care providers across the country urged him not to be named for fear of criticism, but said the federal approach was “shit.”

“It’s a dog breakfast, it’s a van fight, it’s shit-it’s all of them,” he told the Guardian.

The entire senior care department asked, “Why aren’t you working as a staff member?” It’s just … ridiculous. It’s just ridiculous.

“Elderly care residents are fairly static. They stay where they are. As you and I know, the virus is transmitted and carried. Staff come and go.”

Staff vaccination plans Shifting repeatedly.. Initially, they were to be given jabs by a reach team separate from the team dispatched to vaccinate the inhabitants.

The inreach program is run by private contractors, but the federal government has repeatedly refused to provide even basic details about the amount they are being paid.

Workers when these reach teams for senior care staff did not materialize Started using the rest of Pfizer vaccination Not used by residents. Therefore, they were put in limbo when they tried the second dose.

Government promised Set up a pop-up vaccination hub For elderly care workers who haven’t occurred for months and are still occurring Established with only 3 Of the 13 promised locations, all are in Sydney.

Currently, the government is instructing senior care staff to secure their vaccinations from either general practitioners, state or federal vaccination hubs, or Sydney’s pop-up hub. You can also wait for the team in your reach.

Sean Rooney, CEO of Leading Age Services Australia, was supposed to be part of Phase 1a, so it makes sense to ask how the vaccine deployment to staff has been delayed so far. I told the Guardian.

“For the staff, it was a moving feast,” he said. “I was told in advance that staff and residents are priorities.

“They were at the top of the line, but where we are today, instead of teams in reach coming home to vaccinate staff, staff are forced to find their way. It has been.”

According to Rooney, the department asked the government for clear data on staff vaccinations, but was only told that it was not yet ready for publication.

“Honestly, we don’t know how many workers are vaccinated because the government hasn’t recorded vaccinations. We asked them for it, and they said,” It’s in progress. It’s work, “says Rooney.

“Currently, at the national and state levels, we can’t tell you how many staff are vaccinated.”

Health Minister Greg Hunt reported on Monday that he had requested the Health Care Professionals Committee to consider whether vaccination of elderly care workers should be mandatory.

Hunt also said the state government had the authority to use public health orders to suspend staff working at multiple sites, but said it was only a problem for a small number of workers in Victoria.

He also revealed that 85% of the population was vaccinated and 99% were vaccinated. He said that only six facilities across the country had not received the first dose.

Beardon submitted evidence to the Royal Commission about her experience in geriatric care and called for reforms in the post-mortem geriatric care system of her parents to prevent a similar situation from recurring.

“What if what you experienced in Victoria last year didn’t trigger change?” She said.

“I feel to those who have experienced what my family experienced last year. I have tried to make a difference. What more needs to happen? Life that needs to be affected How many more people do you have? How many more lives do you need to lose? “