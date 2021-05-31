Coronavirus variant name game has become a little easier





Do Are you having trouble keeping the names of the Covid-19 variants straight and struggling to distinguish B.1.1.7 from B.1.351 or B.1.617.2? The World Health Organization wants to help. On Monday, it announced a new naming system devised for so-called mutants of interest and mutants of interest, the form of SARS-CoV-2 virus with significant mutations. Each variant is named from Greek alphabetFor both the purpose of simplifying public debate and removing some of the stigma from the emergence of new variants. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s coronavirus leader, told STAT that she had discovered a new variant if she knew that a new version of the virus would be identified as Rho or Sigma instead of the country name. You may be willing to. interview. Advertising In the new scheme, the first variant identified in the UK, B.1.1.7, is called alpha, and the first variant discovered in South Africa, B.1.351, is called beta. The first variant detected in Brazil, P.1, is gamma, and B.1.671.2, the so-called Indian variant, is delta. When the 24 Greek letters are exhausted, another such series will be announced, Wankelhof said. Advertising Plans to simplify the nomenclature of variants have been underway for several months, led by the WHO Virus Evolution Working Group. But it’s surprisingly difficult to come up with an acceptable system, Van Kerhove said. The original plan was to create a lot of non-verbal two-syllable names — Portmanteau, WHO’s Frank Cornings, who heads the working group. However, it soon became clear that in reality there were too many claims already made. There were names of companies and places, and there were names of families. Combining 3 syllables did not solve the problem, and 4 syllables became awkward. For some time, the group considered the names of Greek gods and goddesses, which were eventually denied. The idea of ​​numbering 1, 2, 3, etc. was considered, but rejected because it was thought that it could be confused with the name given to the virus in the gene sequence database that tracks the evolution of SARS-2. it was done. “We’re not saying that we’re replacing B.1.1.7, we’re really just trying to help some of the dialogue with the average person,” Vankelhove explained. “This allowed us to publicly discuss some of these variants in a more user-friendly language.” The Greek letter proposal elicited the approval of experts convened by WHO to devise a naming system. Some of them are members of the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses. The group is responsible for naming the new virus — SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. But it has not nominated a variant of the virus, which is why it fell to WHO. “I’ve heard that it’s sometimes very difficult to reach an agreement on nomenclature. This was a relatively simple discussion until everyone agreed,” Corning said. WHO maintain List of variants With their new name on that website.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos